Pros react to Dan Hooker vs. Paul Felder at UFC Auckland

A key lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Dan Hooker and Paul Felder headlined tonight’s UFC Auckland event.

The New Zealand native, Hooker (19-8 MMA), entered tonight’s main event looking to build on a two-fight winning streak. In his most previous Octagon appearance, ‘The Hangman’ had picked up a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Al Iaquinta.

As for Paul Felder (17-4 MMA), ‘The Irish Dragon’ also entered UFC Auckland on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a split-decision victory over Edson Barboza at UFC 242.

Tonight’s UFC Auckland main event proved to be an absolute war, as Felder and Hooker proceeded to thrown down for twenty-five straight minutes. Following five rounds of action, Dan was awarded the victory by way of split decision.

Official UFC Auckland Result: Dan Hooker def. Paul Felder by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Check out how the pros reacted to Hooker defeating Felder below:

Incredible fight! Respect to both Felder and Hooker #Warriors — BJ Penn (@bjpenndotcom) February 23, 2020

I think Felder. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 23, 2020

What a war!! #UFCAukland — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 23, 2020

This is Me waiting for Paul to mention me as the reason he stayed at Roufus ….😔 pic.twitter.com/y4LdyKgFS7 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 23, 2020

That was a close one!#UFCAuckland — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 23, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 22, 2020