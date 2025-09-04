Martin Buday details UFC exit, explains reason for signing with OKTAGON

By Cole Shelton - September 4, 2025

Martin Buday wasn’t too surprised that the UFC opted not to re-sign him after his last win.

Martin Buday

Buday pulled off an upset win over Marcus Buchecha back at UFC Abu Dhabi in July. Buday was fighting out his contract despite being on a two-fight winning streak and being 6-1 in the UFC.

Although Buday got the upset win, it was another decision, so he wasn’t confident the UFC was going to re-sign him.

“There were a couple of hints; they wanted finishes from me,” Buday said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I didn’t get a finish in my fight before, and fighting Buchecha, it went the distance. It was like 50-50 for me (if I wouldn’t get re-signed). The performance wasn’t bad at all, so I was hoping to get re-signed, but it didn’t happen.”

As Buday says, the UFC wanted finishes out of him, and he didn’t do that, which is why the promotion opted to move on.

After he was informed he wouldn’t re-sign, he wasn’t sure what would be next. But, Buday did field offers from OKTAGON and the PFL and decided to re-sign with OKTAGON.

“I was wondering what would be next,” Buday said. “I was nervous. But, once it was announced publicly that I wasn’t re-signing with the UFC, offers started to come in from all over the world. It was nice to have many choices. Mainly, I was deciding between PFL and OKTAGON at the end.”

Martin Buday explains decision to re-sign with OKTAGON

Once Martin Buday was down to PFL and OKTAGON he opted to return to OKTAGON.

Buday is the former OKTAGON heavyweight champ, and the offer they gave him was hard to turn down. Meanwhile, it’s a chance to fight in stadiums in Europe, which also enticed him.

“We have a history, and I think we can do big things at heavyweight in OKTAGON. I’m very happy that I have a new home,” Buday said.

Now that Buday is signed, all signs point to him fighting Will Fleury for the heavyweight title later this year. It’s a fight that Buday is excited about as he knows it will be a fun fight for the fans.

“There were some options, but it’s not announced yet. It will be at the end of the year, it won’t be a long wait. I didn’t take much damage in that last fight, so the end of the year in December. It will be a five-round fight (against Will Fleury)… I am happy to fight against him; it’s a good opponent. We will show the fans the fight they deserve, and I’m going to prove I’m UFC level and I’ll take my belt back,” Buday concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Paul Craig, UFC

Paul Craig explains his ‘queue jump’ pass for possible UFC title opportunity

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2025
Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal gets his wish and will make MMA return at UFC 322

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2025

UFC prospect Bo Nickal is set to get his wish and make his return to competitive mixed martial arts at UFC 322.

Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

Islam Makhachev sends a message to Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 322

Harry Kettle - September 4, 2025

UFC star Islam Makhachev has sent a message to Jack Della Maddalena ahead of their upcoming clash at UFC 322.

Rampage Jackson appears at the official weigh-in for Bellator Japan
UFC

Rampage Jackson makes big admission about current relationship with son Raja after viral pro wrestling incident

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025

UFC legend Rampage Jackson didn’t hold back on his current relationship with his son just weeks after he assaulted pro wrestler Syko Stu.

Alexander Volkanovski enters the Octagon for his fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314
Colby Covington

Alexander Volkanovski goes on X-rated rant on the one UFC fighter he hates the most

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski showed a rare side when asked about one fighter he despises.

Patricio Pitbull

Patricio Pitbull opens up on facing promotional newcomer at UFC Paris

Cole Shelton - September 3, 2025
Alex Pereira reacts after his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313
UFC

Alex Pereira admits 'frustration' with UFC brass led to recent social media firestorm

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira admits his critical tweets about the UFC earlier this year were legit.

UFC
UFC

UFC Combatant of 10 years receives suspension for banned substance

Dylan Bowker - September 3, 2025

A UFC flyweight will not be competing in the octagon until at least 2026 after failed tests from earlier in the Summer materialized with the Combat Sports Anti-Doping.

Luke Rockhold enters the Octagon for his fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 278
UFC

Luke Rockhold shares decision on Boxing, MMA future after brutal KO loss to Darren Till

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is hanging up the gloves for good.

Jon Jones and Chael Sonnen face off just minutes before their fight
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen explains why he agrees with Dana White in refusing Jon Jones a fight at The White House

Curtis Calhoun - September 3, 2025

One of Jon Jones’s biggest rivals, Chael Sonnen, agrees with the UFC’s hesitance to have him headline the White House card.