Paul Craig provides update on UFC future after fighting out his contract

UFC veteran Paul Craig has provided an update on his future after his controversial no contest against Rodolfo Bellato.
Throughout the course of his career, Paul Craig has always been a guy who can surprise the masses. Most notably, he’s been able to pick up wins over top fighters like Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev, both of whom went on to become world champion at 205 pounds. Now, however, after a controversial no contest against Rodolfo Bellato, it’s not quite clear as to what his future looks like.
Craig made it known to the public that it was the last fight on his contract before the bout even took place at UFC Atlanta. So, given his position in the division, we’re left to guess what exactly is next for him.
In a recent interview, Craig opened up on this topic and made it known that he doesn’t want to walk away from mixed martial arts just yet.
Craig examines his future
“This was the last fight in my contract so, I’ve fought my five fights for that last contract,” Craig said on the “On Paper with Anthony Smith” podcast. “And it’s in the balance of like do UFC sign me? I’m coming off a few losses as a middleweight. I moved back to light heavyweight to re-energize myself my career.
“I don’t believe I’m ready to retire from this sport. I believe there’s still a lot of learning that I’m doing, and it’s the training. If I’m training and doing the same stuff and getting beat up in training, and going into fights and doing the exact same stuff and getting beat up, then it’s time for me to walk away.
“But I do believe I’m getting better. When I look at how much my striking improved against Bo Nickal, look at how my standup has improved over the years, that’s where I’m working really hard. In jiu-jitsu as well, like I’m still learning. I’m still learning simple moves in jiu-jitsu which I’m able to add to my game, and as soon as that stops, then I’ll walk away from this sport.
“But, it’s not happening right now, and I would like to continue to fight for the UFC, but if they decide that it’s not for me then they kind of force your hand, and then it would be game over for me. I would just walk away from the sport.”
