Modestas Bukauskas was surprised to face Paul Craig at UFC Paris but eager to prove he’s a legit contender

By Cole Shelton - September 2, 2025

Modestas Bukauskas is glad to be fighting close to home and making another quick turnaround.

Modestas Bukauskas

Bukauskas is coming off a split decision win over Ion Cutelaba back at UFC 315 in May. Shortly after the win, he was booked to face Paul Craig at UFC Paris, which caught him by surprise.

“What happened was, I got back into training and grew my skillset, and got a call from my manager to say I’m fighting in Paris against Paul Craig,” Bukauskas said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Like sick, let’s get on it. I did want to get a load of fights in this year, so I like to stay active… Mate, it couldn’t be any better. Outside of fighting in Manchester or London, this is the next best thing. Fighting in Europe, an hour-and-a-half plane ride, it’s perfect.”

After his last win, Bukauskas thought he would get a ranked guy next. And, although Craig isn’t ranked, he is glad to be fighting him as he is a big name in the sport.

“In my head, I thought I would get a top-15 guy. So, to get Paul Craig, this is a great fight because he’s been ranked at the top-15 at light heavyweight for a long time,” Bukauskas said. “A big win here, and I’ll get that top-15 matchup I thought I’d get here… It was a bit of a surprise (to fight Craig), but it’s a good matchup.”

Modestas Bukauskas plans to pressure Paul Craig at UFC Paris

Although Paul Craig is a veteran, Modestas Bukauskas believes it is a good matchup for him.

Bukauskas says he won’t be scared of Craig’s ground game, but is confident he will be able to keep it standing. On the feet, Bukauskas expects to pressure Craig en route to a KO win.

“Obviously, you’ve got two experienced guys. He’s fought the best of the best; he’s got a game plan that he implements very well. He can throw flashy kicks and strikes, but his game plan is on the floor. It’s about putting the pressure and not being fearful of him. Just implementing my game plan and taking it to him and getting the win,” Bukauskas said.

If Bukauskas gets his hand raised at UFC Paris, he hopes he can get another fight in this year against a ranked opponent.

“A ranked guy will be next,” Bukauskas concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Modestas Bukauskas UFC

Related

Jon Jones appears at the UFC 309 press conference at Madison Square Garden

Jon Jones breaks silence after misdemeanor charges dropped that 'disrupted' UFC retirement

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2025
Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov face off at the UFC Saudi Arabia weigh-in
UFC

Israel Adesanya predicts UFC Paris main event featuring rival who KO'd him

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2025

Israel Adesanya is keeping a keen eye on the UFC Paris headliner between middleweights Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov.

Colby Covington spars with influencer Chrogman, opposite Chrogman vomiting in the cage
UFC

Colby Covington leaves influencer puking in $30k sparring challenge

Curtis Calhoun - September 2, 2025

Colby Covington taught influencer Chrogman a brutal lesson during their $30k spar at the UFC Performance Institute.

Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. details injury that pulled him from Noche UFC, shares lofty goal

Cole Shelton - September 2, 2025

Raul Rosas Jr. has opened up on why he had to pull out of Noche UFC.

Jon Jones UFC crowd
UFC

Former UFC champion Jon Jones 'fully vindicated' after misdemeanor charges are dropped

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 2, 2025

Jon Jones’ recent run-in with the law is a thing of the past.

Dricus du Plessis slammed down at UFC 319

Dricus du Plessis' biggest mistake against Khamzat Chimaev revealed by rising UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 2, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena celebration
Michael Bisping

UFC 322 betting odds are 'disrespectful' to Jack Della Maddalena ahead of Islam Makhachev fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 2, 2025

Is Jack Della Maddalena being disrespected ahead of UFC 322?

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's father leaves door open for possible boxing match

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father believes his son could go down the route of trying to secure a big boxing match in the future.

Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria may opt to wrestle Justin Gaethje, says Ali Abdelaziz

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Ali Abdelaziz believes that Ilia Topuria may decide to wrestle Justin Gaethje if they were to fight one another.

Miesha Tate
UFC

MMA legend Miesha Tate provides update on UFC career

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Mixed martial arts legend Miesha Tate has provided an update on her future with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.