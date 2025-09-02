Modestas Bukauskas was surprised to face Paul Craig at UFC Paris but eager to prove he’s a legit contender
Modestas Bukauskas is glad to be fighting close to home and making another quick turnaround.
Bukauskas is coming off a split decision win over Ion Cutelaba back at UFC 315 in May. Shortly after the win, he was booked to face Paul Craig at UFC Paris, which caught him by surprise.
“What happened was, I got back into training and grew my skillset, and got a call from my manager to say I’m fighting in Paris against Paul Craig,” Bukauskas said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Like sick, let’s get on it. I did want to get a load of fights in this year, so I like to stay active… Mate, it couldn’t be any better. Outside of fighting in Manchester or London, this is the next best thing. Fighting in Europe, an hour-and-a-half plane ride, it’s perfect.”
After his last win, Bukauskas thought he would get a ranked guy next. And, although Craig isn’t ranked, he is glad to be fighting him as he is a big name in the sport.
“In my head, I thought I would get a top-15 guy. So, to get Paul Craig, this is a great fight because he’s been ranked at the top-15 at light heavyweight for a long time,” Bukauskas said. “A big win here, and I’ll get that top-15 matchup I thought I’d get here… It was a bit of a surprise (to fight Craig), but it’s a good matchup.”
Modestas Bukauskas plans to pressure Paul Craig at UFC Paris
Although Paul Craig is a veteran, Modestas Bukauskas believes it is a good matchup for him.
Bukauskas says he won’t be scared of Craig’s ground game, but is confident he will be able to keep it standing. On the feet, Bukauskas expects to pressure Craig en route to a KO win.
“Obviously, you’ve got two experienced guys. He’s fought the best of the best; he’s got a game plan that he implements very well. He can throw flashy kicks and strikes, but his game plan is on the floor. It’s about putting the pressure and not being fearful of him. Just implementing my game plan and taking it to him and getting the win,” Bukauskas said.
If Bukauskas gets his hand raised at UFC Paris, he hopes he can get another fight in this year against a ranked opponent.
“A ranked guy will be next,” Bukauskas concluded.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Modestas Bukauskas UFC