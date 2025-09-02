Modestas Bukauskas was surprised to face Paul Craig at UFC Paris but eager to prove he’s a legit contender

Modestas Bukauskas is glad to be fighting close to home and making another quick turnaround.

Bukauskas is coming off a split decision win over Ion Cutelaba back at UFC 315 in May. Shortly after the win, he was booked to face Paul Craig at UFC Paris, which caught him by surprise.

“What happened was, I got back into training and grew my skillset, and got a call from my manager to say I’m fighting in Paris against Paul Craig,” Bukauskas said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Like sick, let’s get on it. I did want to get a load of fights in this year, so I like to stay active… Mate, it couldn’t be any better. Outside of fighting in Manchester or London, this is the next best thing. Fighting in Europe, an hour-and-a-half plane ride, it’s perfect.”

After his last win, Bukauskas thought he would get a ranked guy next. And, although Craig isn’t ranked, he is glad to be fighting him as he is a big name in the sport.

“In my head, I thought I would get a top-15 guy. So, to get Paul Craig, this is a great fight because he’s been ranked at the top-15 at light heavyweight for a long time,” Bukauskas said. “A big win here, and I’ll get that top-15 matchup I thought I’d get here… It was a bit of a surprise (to fight Craig), but it’s a good matchup.”