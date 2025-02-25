Patricio Pitbull reveals he would’ve retired if the UFC declined to sign him: “It was them or retirement”

By Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025

Former Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull would’ve retired if the UFC didn’t sign him.

Patricio Pitbull Freire

The Brazilian hasn’t been seen in the cage since a knockout win over UFC veteran Jeremy Kennedy last March. That victory wound up being Patricio Pitbull’s final appearance in the Bellator cage, as he was released from the PFL last month. The move came after the featherweight publically feuded with company executive Donn Davis over inactivity.

Earlier this month, Dana White announced the signing of Patricio Pitbull, and his UFC debut against Yair Rodriguez, set for April. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier today, the former Bellator champion discussed his signing. There, Pitbull revealed that he was solely focused on signing with White and company.

In the interview with Helwani, the 37-year-old revealed his instructions to his managers, to speak with White and nobody else. If a deal couldn’t get done with the UFC, Patricio Pitbull would’ve simply retired. While organizations such as the Global Fight League or ONE Championship likely would’ve pursued the featherweight, he had no interest.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER REVEALS RETIREMENT FIGHT IS TARGETED FOR THIS SUMMER IN NEW ORLEANS: “IT WOULD BE INCREDIBLE”

Former Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull opens up on signing with the UFC

“I told my management team to not even waste time talking with other promotions.” Patricio Pitbull stated earlier today to Ariel Helwani. “It was either the UFC or retirement. I was already decided on that. Yes [I would’ve retired], I would train with my son and that’s that.”

He continued, “Everything really only happened last week. When they made the fight offer that’s what they were looking for, they wanted to have a fun fight for me, not just send me the contract… They had first offered me a fight against Aljamain Sterling on March 8th, and I said yes, he said no… [But] last week, it finally happened.”

For what it’s worth, Patricio Pitbull’s negotiations with the UFC were hectic for a while. In addition to having a fight with Aljamain Sterling fall through, the Brazilian nearly accepted a short-notice fight with Steve Garcia for UFC Seattle. However, due to visa issues, that bout too, failed to come to fruition. Nonetheless, the 37-year-old will finally make his promotional debut in April, against ‘El Pantera’.

What do you make of these comments from Patricio Pitbull? Do you think he’ll defeat Yair Rodriguez at UFC 314 in Miami?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire UFC

Related

Jose Aldo

REPORT | Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi targeted for UFC 315 in Montreal

Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025
Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje reportedly vows to compete at UFC 313 despite Dan Hooker's injury: "I'll fight any of those guys"

Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025

According to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Justin Gaethje fully intends to compete next month.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett says Ilia Topuria going to lightweight will be "the downfall of his career"

Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025

Paddy Pimblett doesn’t expect Ilia Topuria to have much success at lightweight.

Nikolay Veretennikov shoves Austin Vanderford at UFC Seattle
UFC

UFC color commentator 'pissed off' at Nikolay Veretennikov over UFC Seattle post-fight fiasco

Fernando Quiles - February 25, 2025

One UFC commentator remains puzzled by the actions of Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC Seattle.

Aaron Pico
Matt Brown

Former UFC star blasts PFL over Aaron Pico contract debacle: 'Let the f****** kid go'

Fernando Quiles - February 25, 2025

One ex-UFC fan favorite has an axe to grind with PFL over its treatment of Aaron Pico.

Darren Till

Darren Till reiterates desire to make UFC comeback

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025
Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Dana White discusses UFC signing Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

UFC president Dana White has spoken candidly about the promotion’s decision to sign Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull to a contract.

Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Two top UFC lightweights offer to step in for Dan Hooker against Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

Two top UFC lightweights have offered to step in and fight Justin Gaethje in place of Dan Hooker at UFC 313 next month.

Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker confirms he is out of UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

UFC star Dan Hooker has announced that he is out of his scheduled UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 191
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 191 with John Castaneda and Austen Lane

Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025

The 191st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 103.