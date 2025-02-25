WATCH | Chris Eubank Jr. slaps Conor Benn at explosive kickoff press conference

By Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025

Boxing stars Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn had a heated press conference earlier today.

Chris Eubank Jr., Conor Benn

‘Next Gen’ and ‘The Destroyer’ have a lengthy history. The two boxers fathers famously collided twice in their primes, having a legendary series of fights in the U.K. in the 1990s. Decades later, Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn were set to collide at The O2 Arena in London in October 2022. Sadly, the bout never happened.

Just days before the bout, the rising ‘Destroyer’ was forced out of the contest due to a failed drug test. Conor Benn failed a drug test for clomifene, and would spend the better part of two years on the sidelines as a result. However, he long proclaimed his innocence, citing an “overconsumption of eggs” that led to skewed results.

While the WBC accepted that explanation, much of the boxing world didn’t. After a brief suspension, Turki Alalshikh struck a deal to make Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn on April 26th, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Earlier today, the two held their kickoff press conference, and predictably, things got heated.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU CONFIRMS RETURN TO THE BOXING RING, TARGETS DEONTAY WILDER: “I KNOW I HIT HARDER”

WATCH | Chris Eubank Jr. slaps Conor Benn at wild boxing press conference

It seems that Chris Eubank Jr. didn’t forget Conor Benn’s egg explanation. At their press conference earlier today, ‘Next Gen’ slapped his rival across the face, with an egg. Predictably, ‘The Destroyer’ charged Eubank Jr., and the two nearly got into a big brawl. Luckily, they were seperated relatively quickly.

After the press conference, Chris Eubank Jr. took to social media, predictably mocking Conor Benn. This incident will surely spark more fireworks between the two, ahead of their meeting in April. For what it’s worth, oddsmakers and fans are expecting exactly that when the boxers meet in London.

As of now, the former two-division champion is a slight betting favorite. According to DraftKings, Chris Eubank Jr. is currently a -150 favorite for his return in April. Meanwhile, the less-experienced Conor Benn is a +115 underdog for the biggest fight of his career thus far.

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you have winning in this April grudge match? Conor Benn or Chris Eubank Jr?

