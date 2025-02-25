Justin Gaethje reportedly vows to compete at UFC 313 despite Dan Hooker’s injury: “I’ll fight any of those guys”

According to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Justin Gaethje fully intends to compete next month.

‘The Highlight’ hasn’t been seen since his ‘Fight of the Year’ contender with Max Holloway last April. At UFC 300, Justin Gaethje went back and forth with ‘Blessed’, with his ceremonial BMF title on the line. In round five, the Hawaiian scored a shocking knockout win with just seconds left in the bout. For Gaethje, the defeat was a brutal one.

Almost a year later, the former interim lightweight champion was set to return to the cage against Dan Hooker. The two were set to co-main UFC 313 next month in Las Vegas, headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Sadly, the bout will no longer be happening. Earlier today, ‘The Hangman’ withdrew from his fight with Justin Gaethje due to a broken hand.

Since then, several UFC lightweight contenders, including Renato Moicano, have offered to step up. While some fighters have rejected short-notice opponents in the past, fans don’t have to worry about that here. Earlier today, Daniel Cormier discussed Dan Hooker’s recent injury, and also his private conversation with Justin Gaethje.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER REVEALS RETIREMENT FIGHT IS TARGETED FOR THIS SUMMER IN NEW ORLEANS: “IT WOULD BE INCREDIBLE”

Daniel Cormier says Justin Gaethje told him he still plans on fighting at #UFC313: “Are you crazy? Of course I’m fighting… I don’t care I’ll fight any of those guys.” 👀 🎥 @dc_mma #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/BQitSjLH2p — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 25, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier discusses Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker fight cancelation

On his YouTube channel, ‘DC’ revealed that Justin Gaethje still plans on fighting at UFC 313 next month. While it’s disappointing that fans won’t see ‘The Highlight’ face Hooker, he seems game to face any short-notice replacement right now.

“My first call in the form at six o’clock in the morning, I called JG.” Daniel Cormier stated on his YouTube channel earlier today. “I want to know, what’s happening? Is there a preference? There are people already stepping up that want the fight. [They want] the significance of stepping in there with Justin Gaethje.”

He continued, “But, moving forward, Justin Gaethje is still fighting. I called him this morning and my immediate question was: ‘Do you have any plans not to fight this next week?’ He said, ‘Are you f*cking crazy?’ That’s Justin Gaethje. He goes, ‘Are you crazy? Of course, I’m fighting.’… I said, ‘Who do you want?’ He said, ‘I’ll fight any one of those guys’. But for me, I want him versus Renato Moicano.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC commentator Daniel Cormier? Who do you want to see Justin Gaethje fight next month?