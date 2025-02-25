Justin Gaethje reportedly vows to compete at UFC 313 despite Dan Hooker’s injury: “I’ll fight any of those guys”

By Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025

According to UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, Justin Gaethje fully intends to compete next month.

Justin Gaethje

‘The Highlight’ hasn’t been seen since his ‘Fight of the Year’ contender with Max Holloway last April. At UFC 300, Justin Gaethje went back and forth with ‘Blessed’, with his ceremonial BMF title on the line. In round five, the Hawaiian scored a shocking knockout win with just seconds left in the bout. For Gaethje, the defeat was a brutal one.

Almost a year later, the former interim lightweight champion was set to return to the cage against Dan Hooker. The two were set to co-main UFC 313 next month in Las Vegas, headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Sadly, the bout will no longer be happening. Earlier today, ‘The Hangman’ withdrew from his fight with Justin Gaethje due to a broken hand.

Since then, several UFC lightweight contenders, including Renato Moicano, have offered to step up. While some fighters have rejected short-notice opponents in the past, fans don’t have to worry about that here. Earlier today, Daniel Cormier discussed Dan Hooker’s recent injury, and also his private conversation with Justin Gaethje.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER REVEALS RETIREMENT FIGHT IS TARGETED FOR THIS SUMMER IN NEW ORLEANS: “IT WOULD BE INCREDIBLE”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier discusses Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker fight cancelation

On his YouTube channel, ‘DC’ revealed that Justin Gaethje still plans on fighting at UFC 313 next month. While it’s disappointing that fans won’t see ‘The Highlight’ face Hooker, he seems game to face any short-notice replacement right now.

“My first call in the form at six o’clock in the morning, I called JG.” Daniel Cormier stated on his YouTube channel earlier today. “I want to know, what’s happening? Is there a preference? There are people already stepping up that want the fight. [They want] the significance of stepping in there with Justin Gaethje.”

He continued, “But, moving forward, Justin Gaethje is still fighting. I called him this morning and my immediate question was: ‘Do you have any plans not to fight this next week?’ He said, ‘Are you f*cking crazy?’ That’s Justin Gaethje. He goes, ‘Are you crazy? Of course, I’m fighting.’… I said, ‘Who do you want?’ He said, ‘I’ll fight any one of those guys’. But for me, I want him versus Renato Moicano.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC commentator Daniel Cormier? Who do you want to see Justin Gaethje fight next month?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dan Hooker Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Jose Aldo

REPORT | Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi targeted for UFC 315 in Montreal

Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025
Patricio Pitbull Freire
UFC

Patricio Pitbull reveals he would've retired if the UFC declined to sign him: "It was them or retirement"

Josh Evanoff - February 25, 2025

Former Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull would’ve retired if the UFC didn’t sign him.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett says Ilia Topuria going to lightweight will be "the downfall of his career"

Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025

Paddy Pimblett doesn’t expect Ilia Topuria to have much success at lightweight.

Nikolay Veretennikov shoves Austin Vanderford at UFC Seattle
UFC

UFC color commentator 'pissed off' at Nikolay Veretennikov over UFC Seattle post-fight fiasco

Fernando Quiles - February 25, 2025

One UFC commentator remains puzzled by the actions of Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC Seattle.

Aaron Pico
Matt Brown

Former UFC star blasts PFL over Aaron Pico contract debacle: 'Let the f****** kid go'

Fernando Quiles - February 25, 2025

One ex-UFC fan favorite has an axe to grind with PFL over its treatment of Aaron Pico.

Darren Till

Darren Till reiterates desire to make UFC comeback

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025
Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Dana White discusses UFC signing Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

UFC president Dana White has spoken candidly about the promotion’s decision to sign Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull to a contract.

Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Two top UFC lightweights offer to step in for Dan Hooker against Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

Two top UFC lightweights have offered to step in and fight Justin Gaethje in place of Dan Hooker at UFC 313 next month.

Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker confirms he is out of UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

UFC star Dan Hooker has announced that he is out of his scheduled UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 191
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 191 with John Castaneda and Austen Lane

Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025

The 191st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 103.