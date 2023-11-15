Patchy Mix admits he was unsure Bellator 301 title fight would happen, vows to “break” Sergio Pettis

By Cole Shelton - November 14, 2023

Patchy Mix wasn’t sure if he was going to get the chance to fight Sergio Pettis.

Patchy Mix

After Mix knocked out Raufeon Stots back in April to become the interim champ and the grand prix winner, it secured him a title shot. He was booked to face the bantamweight champ, Sergio Pettis at Bellator 301. But, with all the rumors that the promotion would be sold, Mix wasn’t sure if this fight was going to happen.

“Coming into this fight, I didn’t know the state of Bellator, how it would be if it would last. The promotion itself if it would be sold, or if they were even going to have anything past Bellator 300. So to be here and have the fight lined up, I’m very excited. I’m ready to go,” Mix said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once the promotion confirmed that Bellator 301 would happen, Patchy Mix started his training camp for Sergio Pettis.

Although Pettis is on a six-fight win streak and is 5-0 in Bellator, Mix believes he can expose the bantamweight champ. Part of the reason why he thinks he can expose Pettis is because Mix is confident his wrestling and pressure will be too much which will lead to the finish.

“I think I’m capable of submitting anybody in the world at this weight class,” Mix said. “I believe I can put him on the floor and put him away. He hasn’t been finished in so many years and you are looking at the best finisher at bantamweight. I think finished 13 of my last 14 wins, the only other person who has done that is Charles Oliveira.

“All do respect him, he has great striking, great range, and great crafty style. But, I’m a snowball going downhill, I’m only getting bigger. I have a lot of momentum right now and trying to bulldoze him and run him over. Fly right to his hometown or whatever it is. Go down there, pressure him, break him, and finish him,” Mix continued.

Should Patchy Mix become the Bellator bantamweight champion at Bellator 301 on Friday night, he isn’t sure what a win does for him. Mix knows the future of the promotion is up in the air, but isn’t worried about entering free agency as a champ, or merging with the PFL. Instead, he says he’s just focused on this fight and beating Pettis.

“I don’t know, I don’t really care. The only pressure is that I need the win on my record. Send me anywhere, I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to win. It doesn’t matter about free agency or the promotion getting sold,” Mix said.

If Patchy Mix finishes Sergio Pettis next, he’s hopeful it can secure a rematch with Juan Archuleta, which is his only career loss.

“When you lose to someone you need to chase it if you are a competitor. If I win this title, it gives me an opportunity to call the shot I want. It would be an awesome opportunity to avenge my only loss,” Mix concluded.

