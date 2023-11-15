Daniel Cormier explains why he wasn’t a fan of Alex Pereira’s callout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 295: “He’s a little wrong to be looking back at Izzy”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he wasn’t the biggest fan of Alex Pereira calling out Israel Adesanya at UFC 295.
Last Saturday night, Alex Pereira became the new UFC light heavyweight champion. He did so by knocking out Jiri Prochazka, becoming the latest fighter in UFC history to claim belts in two different weight classes.
In the immediate aftermath of his win, Pereira opted to call out his old rival Israel Adesanya for another showdown inside the Octagon. The two men are locked at 1-1 in mixed martial arts, with ‘Poatan’ having a 3-1 lead in the series when you include their kickboxing encounters.
Adesanya laughed off Pereira’s request, which the champ didn’t appreciate. Now, Daniel Cormier has opted to weigh in on the situation.
Cormier questions Pereira
“My thought on the whole rivalry over accomplishment, for me, is I think he’s a little wrong to be looking back at Izzy,” Cormier said. “Because you know what he does? He gives Izzy power over him. Izzy’s just sitting on the couch watching. You saw Izzy’s reaction. He’s laughing at him.”
“I get it. You want to beat him and put him in his place,” Cormier said. “But every time, especially when you’re on the mountaintop, you speak to him. You give him power.
“He’s giving Adesanya power. … He (Adesanya) goes, ‘I own a lot of property, Most of my real estate is in Alex Pereira’s head.’ Because when Alex Pereira is the king of the world, he’s calling for him. So by putting this rivalry and making it so important to him, he is giving the guy the power, and I don’t think he understands that.”
