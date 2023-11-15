Daniel Cormier explains why he wasn’t a fan of Alex Pereira’s callout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 295: “He’s a little wrong to be looking back at Izzy”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he wasn’t the biggest fan of Alex Pereira calling out Israel Adesanya at UFC 295.

Last Saturday night, Alex Pereira became the new UFC light heavyweight champion. He did so by knocking out Jiri Prochazka, becoming the latest fighter in UFC history to claim belts in two different weight classes.

In the immediate aftermath of his win, Pereira opted to call out his old rival Israel Adesanya for another showdown inside the Octagon. The two men are locked at 1-1 in mixed martial arts, with ‘Poatan’ having a 3-1 lead in the series when you include their kickboxing encounters.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA REACTS TO ISRAEL ADESANYA’S “NOT VERY RESPECTFUL” RESPONSE TO HIS CALLOUT AT UFC 295

Adesanya laughed off Pereira’s request, which the champ didn’t appreciate. Now, Daniel Cormier has opted to weigh in on the situation.