UFC 296 Results: Paddy Pimblett defeats Tony Ferguson (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson.

Pimblett (20-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since narrowly defeating Jared Gordon at last December’s UFC 282 event. ‘The Baddy’ has gone a perfect 4-0 under the UFC banner, scoring stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson (25-9 MMA) will be looking to snap a six-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘El Cucuy’ is coming off stoppage losses to Nate Diaz and Bobby Green in his most recent UFC appearances. The 39-year-old picked up his most recent win in June of 2019, when he scored a stoppage win over Donald Cerrone.

Round one of this UFC 296 lightweight matchup begins and Paddy Pimblett starts things off with a jab. Tony Ferguson replies with a right hand. He follows that up with another right and then a low kick which sends Paddy to the floor. ‘The Baddy’ is back up and shoots in for a takedown. Ferguson defends. Pimblett with a low kick. Tony comes over the top with a nice right hand. Paddy with a hard body kick and then a low kick. Ferguson with a good right to the body. Paddy answers with a low kick. He comes forward with a nice combination. He lands a hard 1-2. Tony Ferguson answers with a nice right up the middle. ‘El Cucuy’ with a low kick. Pimblett lands another nice combination. He puts Tony down with a knee. Paddy Pimblett moves to mount and beings unloading punches. He is raining down huge shots. Ferguson survives to see round two.

The Baddy was swinging BIG in the first 😳 #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/tD1cgFzSzi — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

The second round begins and Tony Ferguson comes forward and lands a combination. Paddy Pimblett counters nicely with a right hand. Ferguson slips throwing a low kick and Pimblett takes top position on the ground. Tony is landing some good elbows from off his back. ‘The Baddy’ postures up and lands a good right hand. Ferguson is looking for a triangle choke, but eventually lets it go. Paddy is busted open from those elbows. Still, he remains in top position and is easily winning this round. Pimblett with some good shots from full guard. The horn sounds to end round two.

Paddy is getting the better of Tony on the ground 🥋 #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/0XQNB1lj7V — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) December 17, 2023

Round three begins and Tony Ferguson goes to the body with a jab. Paddy Pimblett lands a clean right hand. ‘El Cucuy’ with a good uppercut. Paddy shoots in for a takedown. He looks tired. Ferguson defends and tosses him to the ground. Pimblett is back up and Ferguson cracks him with a 1-2. Paddy digs deep for a takedown and gets it. Tony looks for a late guillotine submission, but Paddy escapes. The horn sounds to end the fight.

15 minutes in the books! Pimblett and Ferguson are headed to the judges' scorecards at #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/W6KpqVGmSV — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

Official UFC 296 Results: Paddy Pimblett def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Pimblett fight next following his victory over Ferguson this evening in Las Vegas?