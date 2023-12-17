UFC 296 Results: Josh Emmett KO’s Bryce Mitchell (Video)

By Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett.

Josh Emmett, UFC 296, UFC, Bryce Mitchell, Results

Mitchell (16-1 MMA) accepted tonight’s fight on short notice, this after Emmett’s original opponent Giga Chikadze was forced out due to injury. ‘Thug Nasty’ is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige in his most recent effort this past September. That victory was of course preceded by his first career loss, which came at the hands of top contender Ilia Topuria by way of submission.

Meanwhile, Josh Emmett (18-4 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The Team Alpha Male product is coming off losses to Yair Rodriguez and Ilia Topuria in his most recent efforts, a pair of setbacks which halted his five-fight win streak.

Round one of this UFC 296 featherweight matchup begins and Bryce Mitchell comes forward with early pressure. Josh Emmett goes to the body with a punch. He swings and misses with a low kick attempt. Emmett with a left hand that partially connects. Mitchell answers with a low kick. Emmett with a right hand and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 296 Results: Josh Emmett def. Bryce Mitchell via KO at 1:57 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Emmett fight next following his KO victory over Mitchell this evening in Las Vegas?

Related

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington

Fighters react after Colby Covington brings up Leon Edwards’ late father at the UFC 296 press conference

Susan Cox - December 16, 2023
Cody Garbrandt, UFC 296, Brian Kelleher, UFC
Cody Garbrandt

Pros react after Cody Garbrandt KO's Brian Kelleher at UFC 296

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 296 preliminary fight card featured a bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Brian Kelleher.

Cody Garbrandt, UFC 296, Results, KO, UFC
Cody Garbrandt

UFC 296 Results: Cody Garbrandt KO's Brian Kelleher (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the bantamweight bout between Cody Garbrandt and Brian Kelleher.

UFC 296, Edwards vs. Covington, Colby Covington, UFC, Results
Leon Edwards

UFC 296: 'Edwards vs. Covington' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 16, 2023

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 296 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman details recovery ahead of release of ESPN documentary: "Setback after setback"

Josh Evanoff - December 15, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is happy to finally have his story told in full.

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Garry slams Chael Sonnen following UFC 296 withdrawal: "Talking out of his ass"

Josh Evanoff - December 15, 2023
Dana White and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reignites feud with Dana White over PFL comments: "The UFC is falling!"

Josh Evanoff - December 15, 2023

PFL star Jake Paul is firing shots at Dana White just hours ahead of his boxing return.

Chael Sonnen, UFC, heavyweight division
Ian Garry

Chael Sonnen slams Ian Machado Garry over his UFC 296 withdrawal

Susan Cox - December 15, 2023

Chael Sonnen is slamming Ian Machado Garry over his UFC 296 withdrawal.

Colby Covington
UFC

UFC 296: ‘Edwards vs. Covington’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - December 15, 2023

UFC 296 will take place tomorrow, Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Michael Chandler shares his prediction for the Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight at UFC 296: “I don't think Leon's gonna get the lucky head kick”

Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has given his prediction for the upcoming showdown between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.