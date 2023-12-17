UFC 296 Results: Josh Emmett KO’s Bryce Mitchell (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 296 results, including the featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett.

Mitchell (16-1 MMA) accepted tonight’s fight on short notice, this after Emmett’s original opponent Giga Chikadze was forced out due to injury. ‘Thug Nasty’ is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dan Ige in his most recent effort this past September. That victory was of course preceded by his first career loss, which came at the hands of top contender Ilia Topuria by way of submission.

Meanwhile, Josh Emmett (18-4 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The Team Alpha Male product is coming off losses to Yair Rodriguez and Ilia Topuria in his most recent efforts, a pair of setbacks which halted his five-fight win streak.

Round one of this UFC 296 featherweight matchup begins and Bryce Mitchell comes forward with early pressure. Josh Emmett goes to the body with a punch. He swings and misses with a low kick attempt. Emmett with a left hand that partially connects. Mitchell answers with a low kick. Emmett with a right hand and this one is all over! WOW!

JOSH EMMETT PUTS BRYCE MITCHELL TO SLEEP 😱😱😱 #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/bqdkSZSzw7 — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2023

Official UFC 296 Results: Josh Emmett def. Bryce Mitchell via KO at 1:57 of Round 1

