Paddy Pimblett reveals weight gain since UFC 314 victory
UFC star Paddy Pimblett has spoken about his weight gain since his triumph over Michael Chandler at UFC 314.
At UFC 314 earlier this month, Paddy Pimblett picked up the biggest win of his career. He defeated and dominated Michael Chandler in the co-main event of the evening, establishing himself as an elite contender in the lightweight division. In addition to that, ‘The Baddy’ also looked to be in incredible shape, and he towered above Chandler by the time fight night arrived.
The physique of Pimblett has been an interesting topic of discussion for fight fans across the last few years. The big talking point, of course, has been the weight fluctuation that the Liverpudlian experiences between bouts. He’s been known to balloon up in size, raising concerns that his consumption may get a bit out of control from time to time.
Following the Chandler win, the man himself has spoken candidly about his weight during an interview with Bruce Buffer.
Pimblett discusses weight gain
“I’m like 195,” Pimblett said speaking on “It’s Time” with Bruce Buffer. “On Sunday, I had about five milkshakes after the fight. This morning I think I woke up at 190, which is fat, but that’s about the heaviest I get. I don’t really touch 200, only in The States. In The States, that food just makes me into a machine. I’m just massive in The States, but when I’m back in the U.K., the highest I’ll be is like 195 or something like that.”
Paddy was then asked why there was a difference between his eating habits in the two countries.
“Servings and just the amount of food,” Pimblett said. “Just, even the drinks. In the UK, if I go to a restaurant, I order a Coca-Cola, I just get that one Coca-Cola. In The States, and there’s still this much of my Coca-Cola left, and they come over and take it and put a brand new one, and I’m just like, ‘I got a full coke.'”
