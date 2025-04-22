Paddy Pimblett reveals weight gain since UFC 314 victory

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has spoken about his weight gain since his triumph over Michael Chandler at UFC 314.

At UFC 314 earlier this month, Paddy Pimblett picked up the biggest win of his career. He defeated and dominated Michael Chandler in the co-main event of the evening, establishing himself as an elite contender in the lightweight division. In addition to that, ‘The Baddy’ also looked to be in incredible shape, and he towered above Chandler by the time fight night arrived.

The physique of Pimblett has been an interesting topic of discussion for fight fans across the last few years. The big talking point, of course, has been the weight fluctuation that the Liverpudlian experiences between bouts. He’s been known to balloon up in size, raising concerns that his consumption may get a bit out of control from time to time.

Following the Chandler win, the man himself has spoken candidly about his weight during an interview with Bruce Buffer.