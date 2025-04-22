Just Scrap Radio Ep. 194 with Dan Ige and Krzysztof Jotko

By Cole Shelton - April 22, 2025

The 194th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to recap UFC 314 and preview OKTAGON 70.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 194

We’re first joined by 14th-ranked UFC featherweight Dan Ige (0:51). We close things out talking to OKATGON and former UFC middleweight Krzysztof Jotko (12:47).

Dan Ige opens up the show to recap his UFC 314 fight against Sean Woodson. Dan talks about whether he had any pressure on him going into the fight, being on a losing skid. He then chats about the style matchup and how he trained to deal with Woodson’s length and what the game plan was. Dan then talks about the fight and whether or not he thought the stoppage was bad. The Hawaiian closes things out by chatting about wanting Patricio Pitbull next and the featherweight division.

Krzysztof Jotko closes out the show to preview his OKTAGON 70 fight against Ion Surdu. Jotko chats about joining OKTAGON and what drew him to signing with the promotion. He then chats about the million-dollar tournament and getting to fight back home in Europe. He then talks about training at ATT and fighting the OKTAGON 170lbs champ here. Jotko closes things out by talking about how he sees the fight playing out and his goals for the future.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dan Ige Krzysztof Jotko MMA Podcasts Radio UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett reveals weight gain since UFC 314 victory

Harry Kettle - April 22, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev Alex Pereira
Khalil Rountree

Magomed Ankalaev questions Khalil Rountree Jr’s analysis of Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 performance

Harry Kettle - April 22, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has questioned Khalil Rountree Jr for his analysis of Alex Pereira’s main event performance at UFC 313.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, UFC 311, MMA, California State Athletic Commission
Merab Dvalishvili

Conor McGregor praises Merab Dvalishvili ahead of his UFC 316 return

Harry Kettle - April 22, 2025

UFC legend Conor McGregor has voiced his admiration for Merab Dvalishvili ahead of his return to action at UFC 316.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reveals what he told Jon Jones’ publicist that left him furious

Harry Kettle - April 22, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has revealed what he told Jon Jones’ publicist that left the UFC legend furious.

Anthony Smith, Power Slap, UFC
UFC

Anthony Smith understands UFC's "business decision" for his final opponent: "They're trying to catch us on our way out"

Cole Shelton - April 21, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith understands that he has to fight a young up-and-comer in his retirement fight.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, MMA, UFC 315, Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 315 headliner Jack Della Maddalena seeking revenge against Islam Makhachev

BJ Penn Staff - April 21, 2025
Anthony Smith, Power Slap, UFC
Power Slap

Retiring UFC veteran Anthony Smith reveals plans to start Power Slap feeder league

BJ Penn Staff - April 21, 2025

UFC veteran Anthony Smith is nearing the end of his lengthy MMA career. From the sounds of it, he already has some big plans for his life after fighting. For one, he aims to create a feeder league for Dana White’s controversial Power Slap promotion.

Dricus du Plessis Daniel Cormier
Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis fires back at Khamzat Chimaev amid injury rumors: "Was the fight signed?"

Cole Shelton - April 21, 2025

Dricus Du Plessis has fired back at Khamzat Chimaev.

Colby Covington, UFC, MMA, WWE, WrestleMania 41
UFC

WATCH | WWE hopeful Colby Covington showered with boos at WrestleMania

BJ Penn Staff - April 21, 2025

UFC star Colby Covington has long had his eye on the WWE ring. If the reception he got at this weekend’s WrestleMania 41 event is any indication, he has already got the fans’ interest. In fact, they seem to hate him.

Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Caio Borralho, MMA
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev reacts to rumored title eliminator with fellow UFC contender

BJ Penn Staff - April 21, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev has reacted to rumors of a UFC middleweight title eliminator with fellow contender Caio Borralho.