Just Scrap Radio Ep. 194 with Dan Ige and Krzysztof Jotko

The 194th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to recap UFC 314 and preview OKTAGON 70.

We’re first joined by 14th-ranked UFC featherweight Dan Ige (0:51). We close things out talking to OKATGON and former UFC middleweight Krzysztof Jotko (12:47).

Dan Ige opens up the show to recap his UFC 314 fight against Sean Woodson. Dan talks about whether he had any pressure on him going into the fight, being on a losing skid. He then chats about the style matchup and how he trained to deal with Woodson’s length and what the game plan was. Dan then talks about the fight and whether or not he thought the stoppage was bad. The Hawaiian closes things out by chatting about wanting Patricio Pitbull next and the featherweight division.

Krzysztof Jotko closes out the show to preview his OKTAGON 70 fight against Ion Surdu. Jotko chats about joining OKTAGON and what drew him to signing with the promotion. He then chats about the million-dollar tournament and getting to fight back home in Europe. He then talks about training at ATT and fighting the OKTAGON 170lbs champ here. Jotko closes things out by talking about how he sees the fight playing out and his goals for the future.

