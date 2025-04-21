Paddy Pimblett teases Conor McGregor as he confirms future Hollywood plans

UFC star Paddy Pimblett poked fun at Conor McGregor’s performance in Roadhouse when discussing a potential Hollywood future for himself.

In the last few weeks, Paddy Pimblett has reached a new level of superstardom. After he was able to defeat Michael Chandler, ‘The Baddy’ has been the big name on everyone’s lips. Many are wondering what’s next for him in the wonderful world of mixed martial arts, with the popular opinion being that he is just one more big win away from a lightweight title shot.

Of course, there are plenty of options out there for him – one of which is a battle against Conor McGregor. While it may seem unlikely to some, Pimblett has made it known on many occasions that he’d be more than happy to take on the Irishman. Of course, it’s not clear as to whether or not Conor is even interested in returning to the cage at this point in time.

When asked about the possibility of heading to Hollywood in the future, Pimblett made sure to poke a bit of fun at McGregor’s own acting exploits.