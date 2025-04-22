Magomed Ankalaev questions Khalil Rountree Jr’s analysis of Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 performance

Magomed Ankalaev has questioned Khalil Rountree Jr for his analysis of Alex Pereira’s main event performance at UFC 313.

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is the reigning, defending UFC light heavyweight champion. He was able to earn that title by defeating none other than Alex Pereira, one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts. Ever since then, many have been wondering what’s next for both men – and the popular opinion is that they’re going to run it back at some point later this year.

RELATED: Khalil Rountree Jr voices confusion over Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 performance

Alas, we can’t imagine everyone is too thrilled about that idea, including Khalil Rountree Jr. The 205-pound contender was Pereira’s last victim before he lost the belt to Ankalaev, and in a recent interview, he made it clear that he was quite confused to see the performance that ‘Poatan’ produced at UFC 313. It’s an opinion that a lot of fans and critics share, most of whom believe he wasn’t quite at his very best.

Of course, Ankalaev is going to want to bask in the glory of his win, and he’ll believe that he defeated the best version of Alex. So, it should come as no surprise that he wasn’t best pleased with some of the remarks made by Rountree.