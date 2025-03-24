UFC legend makes pick for Islam Makhachev’s next title defense in 2025

Matt Brown Picks Topuria to Challenge Makhachev Next

In the latest edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown told Damon Martin that if he were a UFC matchmaker, he’d book Ilia Topuria to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship.

“I give it to Ilia,” Brown said. “We’ve talked about it, Islam, he’ll give resistance to that. He’ll try for that not to be the fight. Rightfully enough, I think he should but I don’t feel like anybody else has done anything significant to be just clear. That’s why there’s four of them [vying for a title shot].

“No one has stuck out so much that you’re like OK, this guy should get the fight. I say give the opportunity to Ilia. Go see if it works for him. If it does, then you have an even more ginormous star in Ilia.”

Makhachev hasn’t been too keen on the idea of fighting Topuria next. He feels it’s too familiar to his two fights against featherweight Alexander Volkanovski, who hadn’t previously proven himself at lightweight. What the UFC ultimately decides to do is a story to keep a close eye on in the coming days and weeks.

Many within the MMA community seem to have divided opinions on what should be next in the UFC lightweight title picture. BJPenn.com will be sure to keep you up to speed with the latest updates.