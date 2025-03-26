Paddy Pimblett writes heartfelt tribute to Molly McCann following her MMA retirement
UFC star Paddy Pimblett wrote a heartfelt tribute to his friend Molly McCann following her retirement from mixed martial arts.
Last weekend at UFC London, Molly McCann retired from mixed martial arts. It came at the end of another disappointing loss in the Octagon, as she proceeded to give a passionate speech to the crowd at The O2 Arena in the English capital. Ever since then, fighters and fans alike have been looking back on her career and praising her for what she was able to do for the sport and women’s MMA as a whole.
Yes, McCann has her fair share of critics, but she’s certainly been responsible for some of the most dramatic moments in women’s mixed martial arts. She’s also helped raise the popularity of the sport in the UK for female fighters, which is a real testament to her star power.
Paddy Pimblett, who is known to be one of her closest friends within the sport, had the following to say on her retirement in a recent social media post.
Pimblett’s message to McCann
“Heartbreaking night last night watching my big sister retire. Been there with her from the start and will always be there this may be the end of her fighting career but it’s far from the end of mine and her friendship. That’s till death do us part. UKMMA women’s legend first English woman to get a win in the UFC and has one of the best knockouts in women’s UFC and combat sports history her legacy will live on forever.
“Emotional isn’t even the word for last night but even when I was crying the meatball will never fail to make me laugh when she said “haven’t done bad for a lesbo who was working in Subway have I”. love u @meatballmolly and always will me big sis.”
There are many different ways to view the career of Molly McCann. Alas, for ‘Meatball’, now is the time to reflect and look back on the good times.
