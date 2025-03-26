Paddy Pimblett writes heartfelt tribute to Molly McCann following her MMA retirement

By Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett wrote a heartfelt tribute to his friend Molly McCann following her retirement from mixed martial arts.

Molly McCann

Last weekend at UFC London, Molly McCann retired from mixed martial arts. It came at the end of another disappointing loss in the Octagon, as she proceeded to give a passionate speech to the crowd at The O2 Arena in the English capital. Ever since then, fighters and fans alike have been looking back on her career and praising her for what she was able to do for the sport and women’s MMA as a whole.

RELATED: UFC fighter issues statement following shocking retirement announcement after submission loss

Yes, McCann has her fair share of critics, but she’s certainly been responsible for some of the most dramatic moments in women’s mixed martial arts. She’s also helped raise the popularity of the sport in the UK for female fighters, which is a real testament to her star power.

Paddy Pimblett, who is known to be one of her closest friends within the sport, had the following to say on her retirement in a recent social media post.

Pimblett’s message to McCann

“Heartbreaking night last night watching my big sister retire. Been there with her from the start and will always be there this may be the end of her fighting career but it’s far from the end of mine and her friendship. That’s till death do us part. UKMMA women’s legend first English woman to get a win in the UFC and has one of the best knockouts in women’s UFC and combat sports history her legacy will live on forever.

“Emotional isn’t even the word for last night but even when I was crying the meatball will never fail to make me laugh when she said “haven’t done bad for a lesbo who was working in Subway have I”. love u @meatballmolly and always will me big sis.”

There are many different ways to view the career of Molly McCann. Alas, for ‘Meatball’, now is the time to reflect and look back on the good times.

What is your favorite memory of Molly McCann? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Molly McCann Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296

Colby Covington believes Leon Edwards should retire following UFC London defeat

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025
Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall explains disappointment over UFC London atmosphere

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has expressed his disappointment over the atmosphere at UFC London.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Demetrious Johnson explains why Islam Makhachev is his pound-for-pound #1 fighter

Harry Kettle - March 26, 2025

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has explained why he considers Islam Makhachev to be his current #1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones is "scared" to take tough fights, including him: "He’s not wanting to fight me"

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones is scared to fight him and is scared of taking tough fights.

Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul reveals Dana White ignored offer to fight on UFC undercard: "It spoke volumes"

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Dana White didn’t respond to Logan Paul’s offer to fight in the UFC.

Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz releases statement following controversial loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC London: "I’ll leave the verdict for discussion"

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025
Erin Blanchfield
Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber to headline UFC Vegas 106 in May

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Women’s flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber will headline UFC Vegas 106 in May.

Kamaru Usman, Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Kamaru Usman interested in bout with Sean Brady for long-awaited UFC comeback: "Let's bang it out"

Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is interested in fighting Sean Brady in his return.

Jeff Molina
UFC

Jeff Molina reacts after three-year suspension over gambling probe: "I made a mistake by continuing to wager"

Cole Shelton - March 25, 2025

Jeff Molina has opened up after his three-year suspension was handed down by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, Paul Felder, UFC, Colby Covingvton
Paul Felder

Colby Covington claims popular UFC commentator got tied to a toilet during drunken bender on army base

BJ Penn Staff - March 25, 2025

Paul Felder is generally loved by MMA fans, both for the epic fights he gave us in the Octagon, and for his impeccable work as a cage-side commentator. According to welterweight star Colby Covington, however, Felder isn’t as squeaky-clean as some fans might guess.