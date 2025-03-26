Paddy Pimblett writes heartfelt tribute to Molly McCann following her MMA retirement

UFC star Paddy Pimblett wrote a heartfelt tribute to his friend Molly McCann following her retirement from mixed martial arts.

Last weekend at UFC London, Molly McCann retired from mixed martial arts. It came at the end of another disappointing loss in the Octagon, as she proceeded to give a passionate speech to the crowd at The O2 Arena in the English capital. Ever since then, fighters and fans alike have been looking back on her career and praising her for what she was able to do for the sport and women’s MMA as a whole.

Yes, McCann has her fair share of critics, but she’s certainly been responsible for some of the most dramatic moments in women’s mixed martial arts. She’s also helped raise the popularity of the sport in the UK for female fighters, which is a real testament to her star power.

Paddy Pimblett, who is known to be one of her closest friends within the sport, had the following to say on her retirement in a recent social media post.