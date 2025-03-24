UFC commentator Joe Rogan shares stunning outlook on Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 24, 2025

Joe Rogan has a stunning outlook for a potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria fight.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

When Dana White announced that Topuria is vacating the UFC Featherweight Championship, many thought “El Matador” would get an immediate crack at Makhachev’s lightweight gold. Ariel Helwani even reported that the UFC was looking to book the matchup possibly as early as International Fight Week. White told reporters that Makhachev has other options on the table and that the Topuria fight wasn’t a lock.

Rogan believes he might know the UFC’s direction for Topuria with the switch to 155 pounds.

RELATED: UFC LEGEND EXPLAINS WHY ISLAM MAKHACHEV VS. ILIA TOPURIA WOULD BE AN ‘INSULT’

Joe Rogan Doubts Makhachev vs. Topuria is Next

On a recent “Fight Companion” live stream for UFC London, Joe Rogan shared his belief that Ilia Topuria does not get a UFC lightweight title fight right away (h/t DovySimuMMA).

“I don’t think that’s happening,” Rogan said. “I wonder what they’re gonna do with Topuria. I like Topuria vs Oliveira. Oliveira is so tall, so dangerous everywhere, huge reach advantage. Those lightweights are real big, Islam’s huge.”

Islam Makhachev and his team have publicly said that the Topuria fight shouldn’t happen until “El Matador” proves himself at 155 pounds. Makhachev cited his two fights with former UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski as the reason for his current disinterest in the Topuria fight. Makhachev feels he wouldn’t be proving much by defeating another featherweight, but it would mean more if Topuria can find success at 155 pounds first.

If the UFC decides to give Topuria one fight at lightweight before granting him a title shot, then it leaves Makhachev with a few other options, such as Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan. At the moment, Makhachev is most interested in defending his gold against Gaethje because he would be a fresh opponent who has made lightweight his home throughout his career.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

