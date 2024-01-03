Fans express concern over Paddy Pimblett’s holiday weight gain

By Cole Shelton - January 2, 2024

UFC fans are concerned with Paddy Pimblett after the fan-favorite lightweight appears to have gained plenty of weight over the holidays.

Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett has been no stranger to massive weight gains when outside of fight camp as he says he likes to enjoy food and a vacation after putting in the work for several weeks. However, before his fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, Pimblett had said he was done with the large weight gains between fights.

UFC CEO Dana White was also taken back by Paddy Pimblett’s past weight gains and before UFC 292 admitted it wasn’t good for him or the promotion.

“It’s not good for you. We all know that,” White said about Paddy Pimblett. “We know that fluctuating and cutting that much weight is very bad, and it definitely doesn’t prolong your career. It’s tough on your body and your organs and stuff like that, but he’s a grown man and he can do whatever the hell he wants to do… It makes it tough for us too, because when we’re in the matchmaking room, we want to throw together a fight, maybe we can throw him on a card in a month, a month-and-a-half, it hurts us too.”

The hope for many UFC fans was Paddy Pimblett would take his diet seriously and wouldn’t gain a ton of weight after his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296. Yet, that doesn’t appear to be the case which has some UFC fans worried.

After posting the photo, some of the comments to Paddy Pimblett are as follows:

“Holy f**k bro how are you huge already 😭”

“I don’t understand how this is humanly possible.”

“The blow up after fights needs to be studied cos that is crazy.”

“You need to move up a weight class.”

“Bro this dude gains weight faster then anyone I have ever seen, freak of nature.”

Other fans seem generally concerned that Paddy Pimblett gains that much weight after a fight and wonder if he has an eating disorder of some kind.

Paddy Pimblett (21-3) is a perfect 5-0 in the UFC and coming off a lopsided decision win over Tony Ferguson. Before that, he edged out a controversial decision win over Jared Gordon. He had won his first three UFC fights by stoppage as he submitted Jordan Leavitt and Kazula Vargas, and in his debut KO’d Luigi Vendramini.

