Opening odds released for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, ‘Iron’ reacts

By Cole Shelton - January 2, 2024

The opening betting odds have been released for the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight in June.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

On New Year’s Eve, McGregor took to X to announce his return fight will be against Chandler on June 29, which is International Fight Week. However, the UFC has still yet to officially announce the matchup, but all signs point to it happening.

“Ladies and gentlemen, a Happy New Year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, the Notorious Conor McGregor, for the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week on June 29. The opponent, Michael Chandler. And the weight, Mr. Chandler? 185 pounds (laughs),” McGregor said in his video.

Following Conor McGregor’s announcement, DraftKings opened odds for the fight, and they have the Irishman as a small favorite.

Opening Odds Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler:

Conor McGregor -120
Michael Chandler +100

If you like Conor McGregor to win this fight, you will need to bet $120 to win $100 if you are backing the Irishman. If you think Michael Chandler gets the win, a $100 bet would net you $100 should ‘Iron’ pull off the upset.

After the opening odds were released, Chandler took to social media to give his brief reaction and seemed surprised by the odds.

Judging by Chandler’s tweet, he seems surprised to be the underdog to McGregor as he has full confidence he will defeat the Irishman on June 29 if that does end up being the fight. It shouldn’t be a surprise, however, that the Irishman is the betting favorite as in his last 10 matchups, McGregor has been the betting favorite in six of them, a pick’em in two, while the two times he was an underdog was against Khabib Nurmagomedov and the trilogy against Dustin Poirier when he was +100.

Conor McGregor (22-6) is coming off back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier and hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg at the end of the first round. Before the losses to Poirier, McGregor scored a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone to return to the win column after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor is the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion and holds notable wins over Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Eddie Alvarez, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, and Max Holloway among others.

Michael Chandler (23-8) is coming off a submission loss to Poirier back at UFC 281 in November of 2022. Before that, Chandler scored a KO win over Tony Ferguson to return to the win column after back-to-back losses to Justin Gaethje by decision, and Charles Oliveira by KO for the vacant lightweight title. In his UFC debut, Chandler scored a first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker.

