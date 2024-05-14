Chihiro Sawada, Wei Rui crash ONE Championship’s rankings
Chihiro Sawada and Wei Rui have stormed their way into the upper echelons of ONE Championship’s athlete rankings.
This is by virtue of their stellar victories at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video earlier this month.
Sawada’s entry into the top five of the women’s atomweight MMA bracket came on the heels of her dominant performance against Noelle Grandjean via a lopsided unanimous decision.
This win allowed her to claim the #3 seat in the weight class.
As a result, Alyona Rassohyna and Tiffany Teo found themselves displaced to the #4 and #5 positions, respectively.
The reshuffling didn’t stop there as Jihin Radzuan was forced out to make way for Sawada’s ascent.
This is what the women’s atomweight MMA rankings look like now:
- Champion: Stamp Fairtex
- #1: Ham Seo Hee
- #2: Denice Zamboanga
- #3: Chihiro Sawada (NR)
- #4: Alyona Rassohyna (-1)
- #5: Tiffany Teo (-1)
Sawada’s sudden rise places her firmly in the conversation as a potential contender for the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship, currently held by Stamp Fairtex.
Stamp defends her crown against #2-ranked Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on Prime Video this June 7, and Sawada’s presence in the rankings adds an exciting new dynamic.
Wei Rui seizes top spot in bantamweight kickboxing division
On the bantamweight kickboxing front, Wei Rui made a significant impact by defeating former divisional king Hiroki Akimoto at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video.
This victory catapulted him to the #1 spot, pushing down Akimoto, Alaverdi Ramazanov, Nong-O Hama, and Felipe Lobo.
This is what the bantamweight kickboxing rankings look like now:
- Champion: Jonathan Haggerty
- #1: Wei Rui
- #2: Hiroki Akimoto (-1)
- #3: Alaverdi Ramazanov (-1)
- #4: Nong-O Hama (-1)
- #5: Felipe Lobo (-1)
An independent panel of sports media members and industry experts determine the ONE athlete rankings. Following each live event, they rank the fighters based on their most recent performances and the quality of competition.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Report | Khabib Nurmagomedov being investigated for underpaying his business taxes by $300 million rubles
Topics:ONE Championship