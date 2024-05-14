Chihiro Sawada, Wei Rui crash ONE Championship’s rankings

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 14, 2024

Chihiro Sawada and Wei Rui have stormed their way into the upper echelons of ONE Championship’s athlete rankings.

Chihiro Sawada, Wei Rui

This is by virtue of their stellar victories at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video earlier this month.

Sawada’s entry into the top five of the women’s atomweight MMA bracket came on the heels of her dominant performance against Noelle Grandjean via a lopsided unanimous decision.

This win allowed her to claim the #3 seat in the weight class.

As a result, Alyona Rassohyna and Tiffany Teo found themselves displaced to the #4 and #5 positions, respectively.

The reshuffling didn’t stop there as Jihin Radzuan was forced out to make way for Sawada’s ascent.

This is what the women’s atomweight MMA rankings look like now:

  • Champion: Stamp Fairtex
  • #1: Ham Seo Hee
  • #2: Denice Zamboanga
  • #3: Chihiro Sawada (NR)
  • #4: Alyona Rassohyna (-1)
  • #5: Tiffany Teo (-1)

Sawada’s sudden rise places her firmly in the conversation as a potential contender for the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship, currently held by Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp defends her crown against #2-ranked Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on Prime Video this June 7, and Sawada’s presence in the rankings adds an exciting new dynamic.

Wei Rui seizes top spot in bantamweight kickboxing division

On the bantamweight kickboxing front, Wei Rui made a significant impact by defeating former divisional king Hiroki Akimoto at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video.

This victory catapulted him to the #1 spot, pushing down Akimoto, Alaverdi Ramazanov, Nong-O Hama, and Felipe Lobo.

This is what the bantamweight kickboxing rankings look like now:

  • Champion: Jonathan Haggerty
  • #1: Wei Rui
  • #2: Hiroki Akimoto (-1)
  • #3: Alaverdi Ramazanov (-1)
  • #4: Nong-O Hama (-1)
  • #5: Felipe Lobo (-1)

An independent panel of sports media members and industry experts determine the ONE athlete rankings. Following each live event, they rank the fighters based on their most recent performances and the quality of competition.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Jeremy Miado

Jeremy Miado to challenge Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2024
Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Adrian Lee draws inspiration from world champion siblings ahead of pro debut

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 13, 2024

For Adrian Lee, his much-awaited ONE Championship debut is a convergence of fate and family legacy.

Luke Lessei
ONE Championship

Luke Lessei goes head-to-head with Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 10, 2024

Luke Lessei aims to keep his momentum going in ONE Championship.

Akbar Abdullaev
ONE Championship

Akbar Abdullaev showcased underrated wrestling at ONE Fight Night 22: "I can do everything"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 9, 2024

At ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3, Akbar Abdullaev demonstrated why he’s far from being a one-trick pony.

Dmitry Menshikov
ONE Championship

Dmitry Menshikov targets rematch with Regian Eersel: “I want to be the champion”

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 9, 2024

It’s safe to say that Dmitry Menshikov is a man on a mission.

Stamp Fairtex

Stamp anticipates Denice Zamboanga’s best version at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 9, 2024
Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga determined to make history at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2024

Denice Zamboanga is fully aware of the historical relevance of her upcoming assignment.

Wei Rui
ONE Championship

Wei Rui takes aim at Jonathan Haggerty’s kickboxing gold: "The next challenger"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2024

Following his successful ONE Championship debut, Wei Rui feels that he has rightfully earned the opportunity to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Reece McLaren
ONE Championship

Reece McLaren demands crack at Demetrious Johnson, rematch with Danny Kingad

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 8, 2024

Reece McLaren made a bold statement after getting his hand raised at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3.

Kang Ji Won
ONE Championship

Korean smasher Kang Ji Won faces Kirill Grishenko at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 7, 2024

A heavyweight MMA matchup between Kang Ji Won and Kirill Grishenko has been added to ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video.