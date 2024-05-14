Chihiro Sawada, Wei Rui crash ONE Championship’s rankings

Chihiro Sawada and Wei Rui have stormed their way into the upper echelons of ONE Championship’s athlete rankings.

This is by virtue of their stellar victories at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video earlier this month.

Sawada’s entry into the top five of the women’s atomweight MMA bracket came on the heels of her dominant performance against Noelle Grandjean via a lopsided unanimous decision.

This win allowed her to claim the #3 seat in the weight class.

As a result, Alyona Rassohyna and Tiffany Teo found themselves displaced to the #4 and #5 positions, respectively.

The reshuffling didn’t stop there as Jihin Radzuan was forced out to make way for Sawada’s ascent.

This is what the women’s atomweight MMA rankings look like now:

Champion: Stamp Fairtex

#1: Ham Seo Hee

#2: Denice Zamboanga

#3: Chihiro Sawada (NR)

#4: Alyona Rassohyna (-1)

#5: Tiffany Teo (-1)

Sawada’s sudden rise places her firmly in the conversation as a potential contender for the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship, currently held by Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp defends her crown against #2-ranked Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on Prime Video this June 7, and Sawada’s presence in the rankings adds an exciting new dynamic.