Jeremy Miado to challenge Hiroba Minowa at ONE Fight Night 23
ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video gives fans another reason to tune in on July 5 with the addition of a high-stakes strawweight MMA clash between Jeremy Miado and Hiroba Minowa.
This event airs live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
For Miado, this bout carries immense significance as he looks to reclaim his position among the elite in the division.
Once ranked in the top five, the Filipino hard-hitter has hit a rough patch. This halted his momentum after a remarkable run of consecutive stoppage victories over the Danial Williams, Lito Adiwang, and Miao Li Tao.
Miado’s striking has struck fear into the hearts of his opponents. All six of his victories in ONE Championship have come by way of knockout.
However, his vulnerability on the ground has led to his downfall in his recent outings.
Determined to round out his skill set, “The Jaguar” has been diligently honing his grappling chops, aiming to match the caliber of his stand-up repertoire.
Hiroba Minowa faces must-win juncture against Jeremy Miado
Standing across from Jeremy Miado is Hiroba Minowa, the current #4-ranked strawweight MMA contender.
Minowa understands the gravity of his upcoming assignment as a victory is essential to maintain his position in the rankings.
The Japanese sensation burst onto the scene with impressive wins over Alex Silva and Lito Adiwang.
But Minowa is currently in a tough stretch, losing his last three matches against top contenders Jarred Brooks, Bokang Masunyane, and Gustavo Balart.
Like Miado, the 24-year-old also hopes to catch a break.
Minowa has proven himself as a tenacious competitor capable of pushing his adversaries past their limits.
With a background in wrestling and a penchant for submission finishes, Minowa presents a multifaceted threat to Miado.
