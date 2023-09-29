Miles Johns wants Aiemann Zahabi in Toronto after win over Dan Argueta at UFC Vegas 79

By Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

Miles Johns didn’t understand why he was the betting underdog against Dan Argueta at UFC Vegas 79.

Miles Johns

Johns was coming off a 10-month layoff, so he knew people forgot about him. However, on paper, he believed this was a great style matchup for him against Argueta.

“I was a little bit surprised that I was the underdog. Then, I follow some MMA accounts on Instagram that post stories asking who would win the fights, and they were like 80 percent in favor of Argueta,” Johns said to BJPENN.com. “I was like, man, people have short memories. I just wanted to remind everyone who Miles Johns is.”

Ultimately, Miles Johns did prove the doubters wrong as he cruised to a decision win over Dan Argueta. It was a solid performance, and although Johns thought he could have done better, he was pleased with the result.

“I’m a happy man right now. But, at the same time when I look back on the film, it was a good fight, it was an exciting fight, but I don’t feel like it was my best,” Johns said. “I had been out for 10 months and was still coming off this injury, there were some sloppy things. But, we got the job done and that is all that matters.”

With the win, Miles Johns improved to 14-2 as a pro and 5-2 in the UFC. With that, he believes he’s knocking on the door of a ranked opponent and hopes he can face Aiemann Zahabi in January at the rumored card set to be in Toronto.

“I feel like one more big win and I could be fighting a ranked guy. That has always been the goal for me, I just need to get some momentum going. I’m excited to get back in there, I know the UFC is going to Toronto in January, and I want to fight Aiemann Zahabi. He’s coming off three wins and two big knockouts,” Johns concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

UFC

Related

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor reveals he never trained with Dillon Danis for 'El Jefe's' boxing match against Logan Paul

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023
Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson claims Francis Ngannou beating Tyson Fury "would be the biggest upset in the history of entertainment"

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

Mike Tyson has been training Francis Ngannou for his fight against Tyson Fury, and knows if the former UFC heavyweight champion wins it would be the biggest upset ever.

Daniel Cormier, Tony Ferguson, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Daniel Cormier weighs in on the Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight booking: “Gaethje takes a little part of you that you don’t get back”

Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier has weighed in on Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson.

Chael Sonnen and Dricus du Plesiss
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen explains why the UFC won’t want to give Dricus Du Plessis the next middleweight title shot: “That isn't how it works”

Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023

Chael Sonnen has explained why UFC middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis won’t fight for gold next.

Alexander Volkanovski and Jamal Murray
UFC

WATCH | Alexander Volkanovski tries to submit NBA champion Jamal Murray in under a minute

Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently got some work with Jamal Murray.

Nate Diaz

Former MMA champion claims Nate Diaz turned down hush money from the UFC to keep his failed drug test quiet

Susan Cox - September 28, 2023
Dana White and Stephen Espinoza
UFC

Dana White fires back at "weasel" Stephen Espinoza: "For this clown to talk about levels is hilarious"

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has fired back at Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley responds to criticism over his open relationship with wife Danya Gonzalez: “Marriage when it was first introduced is when peoples' life expectancy was 21”

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has responded to recent criticism over his open relationship.

Jon Jones Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou weighs in on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.

Jamahal Hill, UFC
Jamahal Hill

Former champion Jamahal Hill shares his thoughts on the Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Jamahal Hill has given his thoughts on the upcoming title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira at UFC 295.