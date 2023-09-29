Miles Johns wants Aiemann Zahabi in Toronto after win over Dan Argueta at UFC Vegas 79

Miles Johns didn’t understand why he was the betting underdog against Dan Argueta at UFC Vegas 79.

Johns was coming off a 10-month layoff, so he knew people forgot about him. However, on paper, he believed this was a great style matchup for him against Argueta.

“I was a little bit surprised that I was the underdog. Then, I follow some MMA accounts on Instagram that post stories asking who would win the fights, and they were like 80 percent in favor of Argueta,” Johns said to BJPENN.com. “I was like, man, people have short memories. I just wanted to remind everyone who Miles Johns is.”

Ultimately, Miles Johns did prove the doubters wrong as he cruised to a decision win over Dan Argueta. It was a solid performance, and although Johns thought he could have done better, he was pleased with the result.

“I’m a happy man right now. But, at the same time when I look back on the film, it was a good fight, it was an exciting fight, but I don’t feel like it was my best,” Johns said. “I had been out for 10 months and was still coming off this injury, there were some sloppy things. But, we got the job done and that is all that matters.”

With the win, Miles Johns improved to 14-2 as a pro and 5-2 in the UFC. With that, he believes he’s knocking on the door of a ranked opponent and hopes he can face Aiemann Zahabi in January at the rumored card set to be in Toronto.

“I feel like one more big win and I could be fighting a ranked guy. That has always been the goal for me, I just need to get some momentum going. I’m excited to get back in there, I know the UFC is going to Toronto in January, and I want to fight Aiemann Zahabi. He’s coming off three wins and two big knockouts,” Johns concluded.