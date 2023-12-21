Wish granted: Joshua Pacio rematches Jarred Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar

For Joshua Pacio, the road to redemption has led him back to the man who took his ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship over a year ago — Jarred Brooks.

Both men will run it back with 26 pounds of gold on the line at ONE 166: Qatar. The event is set to take place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha on March 1.

The rivalry began in December 2022 when they clashed in a memorable encounter that saw Brooks emerge victorious by unanimous decision to overthrow Pacio from his throne atop the division.

As Brooks prepares for his first title defense, the stakes are higher than ever.

In the rematch, “The Monkey God” faces the challenge of proving that his initial victory over the Filipino star was no fluke.