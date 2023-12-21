Anissa Meksen eager to topple Phetjeeja and add ONE World Title to belt collection

Anissa Meksen has established herself as one of the most accomplished strikers in kickboxing today, but there’s one accolade missing from her illustrious career — a ONE World Title.

The French-Algerian sensation gets a shot at bolstering her legacy as she faces Phetjeeja for the ONE Interim Atomweight Kickboxing World Title. This bout takes place at ONE Friday Fights 46, broadcasting live in Asian primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this December 22.

For Meksen, the opportunity to vie for 26 pounds of gold in ONE Championship has been a long time coming.

Having joined the promotion in 2021, the seven-time Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion has had her eyes set on a ONE World Title from the very beginning.

“I waited for the World Title shot for more than three years. That’s why it’s a lot of sacrifice for me. It’s like a dream, you know, because this is the belt missing from my collection,” she said.

“That’s why I pushed myself a lot for the training camp, and I trained like crazy, you know? It’s my dream, simply.”

So far, “C18” has been on a tear in the world’s largest martial arts organization. She holds an impressive standing of 3-0, with a TKO and two lopsided decision wins.

However, it will be her first outing in over a year. Meksen was last seen in action when she authored a three-round drubbing of Dangkongfah Banchamek in October 2022.

Despite her time away from active competition, the 35-year-old veteran isn’t worried about the proverbial ring rust.

“Even if I haven’t fought for more than one year, I train every day because I love what I do,” Meksen said.

“And I feel very strong. I do a lot of sparring to push myself every time, and I feel so good now. I can’t wait to be at the event.”