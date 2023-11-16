Jarred Brooks eyeing crossover fights with Thai superstars Superlek, Rodtang

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

Champions are constantly seeking new challenges to push their limits and solidify their legacies, and Jarred Brooks is no exception.

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks

Despite a recent setback in his bid to become a two-sport titleholder, the reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion remains open to the prospect of having more crossover bouts.

This past August, Brooks took a bold step outside of his comfort zone by challenging Mikey Musumeci for the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title.

While the endeavor ended in a heartbreaking loss, Brooks expressed his readiness to face any athlete, regardless of the sport.

The latest buzz surrounds the possibility of ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 transitioning into MMA, and “The Monkey God” is throwing his hat in the ring.

“I see Superlek has cauliflower ears, stuff like that. I’m very observant. I already know he’s done some rolling. He’s probably thinking about mixed martial arts,” Brooks said.

Although he respects Superlek as an elite striker, Brooks believes that the Thai megastar wouldn’t stand a chance against him.

“I’m a huge fan of Superlek, too. It would be an honor to go against him. He has crazy kicks, but if he tries to kick me, I promise you I’m going to take him down and I’m going to smash his face in,” the American said.

Jarred Brooks entertains idea of facing Rodtang in Muay Thai

If Jarred Brooks decides to venture into another sport, he has his eyes set on testing his mettle against the best.

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a name that piques Brooks’ interest.

“The only reason why I say that I would like to go against Rodtang is the dude leaves his hands down, and I actually have pretty good power. I have more power than [former Rodtang opponent] Danial Williams. I have more power than a lot of those guys,” Brooks said.

Despite acknowledging Rodtang’s reputation for a granite chin and psychological warfare, Brooks is confident that he has a fighting chance to bring down “The Iron Man.”

“If I was to go against Rodtang right now, I would just do a lot of movement so there’s no leg kicks, he can’t come in with straight elbows, come in with all those knees,” he said.

“He would have to come and get close to me, right? So, if he has to walk me down and he keeps his hands down, that’s what I’d be looking for.”

