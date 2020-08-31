Vitor Belfort sends fiery message to arch rival Wanderlei Silva

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort has sent a scathing message to the chief rival of his career, Wanderlei Silva.

Over the weekend, Silva shared a poster for a fictional fight card involving himself and Belfort, as well as other legends like Fedor Emelianenko, Tito Ortiz, and Rashad Evans. Belfort, who defeated Silva by first-round knockout way back in 1998 and has been open to a rematch ever since, was not impressed by his rival’s post.

Speaking on his own Instagram account, Belfort urged Silva to focus on making an actual fight happen rather than posting about a fake one.

““Wanderlei, my promoter Chatri Sityodtong and my agent are waiting for you and your agent,” Belfort told his Silva on Instagram (via MMA Mania). “I’ll give you some advice: stop posting and start negotiating. Your request has been accepted. Stop posting fake news posters and let’s get down to business.”

Vitor Belfort last fought at UFC 224 in May, 2018, when he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida. Despite announcing his retirement after that fight, Belfort later signed with ONE Championship.

He was expected to make his debut with the promotion in a special rules matchup with Alain Ngalani, but that plan was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

If he has his way, of course, his next fight might end up being against Silva.

Does a rematch between the two Brazilian MMA legends interest you? Who do you think would come out on top?