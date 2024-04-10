Tye Ruotolo fires shots at old foe Nicholas Meregali: “He’s running”

For Tye Ruotolo, one name looms large in his mind as he plots his next move — Nicholas Meregali.

This anticipated matchup has been brewing for quite some time. Now, Ruotolo is determined to bring it to fruition under the ONE Championship banner.

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record, but [I want] Nicholas Meregali [next,], he said. “Really, that’s the only name I want to call out right now. He’s running, taking other matches.”

Both men first collided at the 2022 ADCC World Championship. There, they engaged in a memorable battle in the absolute division.

Despite Ruotolo’s impressive performance, Meregali emerged victorious via decision. Since that moment, he has been eager for a rematch to settle the score and claim his redemption.

The timing seems ripe for this rematch to materialize. Fresh off defending his ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title against Izaak Michell at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video this past Friday, April 5, he feels that facing Meregali makes the most sense.

“I was super stoked to be able to take out Izaak Michell. He’s another name added to my list, and I had a good performance against him. Next is Nicholas Meregali. Meregali keeps running,” the Atos Jiu-Jitsu product said.