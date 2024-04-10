Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo faces Blake Cooper in MMA debut at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2024

Kade Ruotolo is set to make his much-awaited MMA debut on June 7.

Kade Ruotolo

The confirmation was made during the broadcast of ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video last Friday, April 5.

Ruotolo’s first foray into the all-encompassing sport takes place at ONE 167 on Prime Video. There, the reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion takes on Blake Cooper. This happens live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

For fans who have followed Ruotolo’s career, this news is the realization of a dream he has held dear for years.

The 21-year-old American phenom has exclusively showcased his skills as a submission grappler until now. However, his aspirations have always extended beyond the mats, and he has openly expressed his desire to test his mettle under MMA rules.

Ruotolo’s tenure in ONE Championship has been nothing short of remarkable. With six appearances under his belt, he has consistently demonstrated his dominance. His list of victims includes Shinya Aoki, Uali Kurzhev, Matheus Gabriel, and Tommy Langaker.

His most recent victory against Francisco Lo in a 180-pound catchweight contest at ONE Fight Night 21 further solidified his reputation as one of the most formidable grapplers on the global stage.

Who is Kade Ruotolo’s Opponent, Blake Cooper?

On the other side of the Circle stands Blake Cooper, a rising star from Hawaii with a pedigree deeply rooted in combat sports.

His journey in MMA has been marked by impressive feats, particularly his undefeated run in the amateur circuit.

Upon turning professional in 2022, Cooper wasted no time in making his mark. He dispatched his first two opponents with a combination of technical finesse and raw power.

However, Cooper’s ONE debut in September 2023 ended in a loss against Maurice Abevi.

Now, the Hawaiian is determined to bounce back and score a win under the promotion’s banner at Kade Ruotolo’s expense.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

