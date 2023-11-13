Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex aiming for Xiong Jing Nan’s strawweight gold: “The only challenge I want”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2023

Having already etched her name in the annals of combat sports history as the first-ever three-sport ONE World Champion, Stamp Fairtex now sets her sights on an unparalleled challenge.

Stamp Fairtex

The Thai megastar plans to move up a weight class to vie for Xiong Jing Nan’s ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Championship.

“Xiong Jing Nan, I feel like she is the only challenge I want to try right now,” Stamp said.

The journey to where Stamp stands today began with a historic victory over Ham Seo Hee to capture the vacant atomweight MMA crown at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this past September.

For Stamp, success is not a destination but a stepping stone. The allure of becoming a two-division MMA titleholder beckons, and to achieve this, she must venture into uncharted territory.

“My next goal is to move up to fight Xiong Jing Nan in her division. I want to challenge myself to see how far I can go,” the Thai said.

Stamp Fairtex embraces challenge against Xiong Jing Nan

If Stamp Fairtex takes this daring step to move up in weight, it cannot be denied that it will be perhaps the toughest test of her career.

Xiong Jing Nan has been the undisputed ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion since January 2018.

Moreover, her reign of dominance includes an impressive seven successful title defenses, solidifying her status as one of the sport’s top pound-for-pound female fighters.

Despite the formidable challenge ahead, Stamp embraces the prospect of facing Xiong with enthusiasm.

Beyond the quest for titles and accolades, Stamp’s motivation is rooted in personal growth. She understands that stepping out of her comfort zone is the catalyst for her evolution as a competitor.

“I think I still have room to grow. I believe I can develop my potential even further,” she said.

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Stamp Fairtex

Related

Liam Harrison

Liam Harrison praises Jonathan Haggerty after KO win over Fabricio Andrade: “One of the best kickboxers on the planet”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2023
Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja
ONE Championship

Anissa Meksen faces Phetjeeja for interim atomweight kickboxing crown at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 10, 2023

Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja will go head-to-head for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Title.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali slated for U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2023

Johan “Jojo” Ghazali is a teenage Muay Thai prodigy who has taken the combat sports scene by storm.

Poster for ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video showing Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn
ONE Championship

Featherweight kickboxing world title match between Tawanchai vs. Superbon to headline ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2023

The highly anticipated clash between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn now has a new date.

Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

"Pokemon Master" Ben Tynan flexes Charizard tattoo After ONE Fight Night 16 win

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2023

Ben Tynan proudly displayed his love for Pokemon after his remarkable win at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this past Friday, November 3.

Ayaka Miura

Ayaka Miura breathes sigh of relief after ONE Fight Night 16: "I had to win this fight""

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 8, 2023
Seksan Or Kwanmuang
ONE Championship

Seksan eager to compete on U.S. soil after ONE Fight Night 16 win: "It's one of my dreams"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 7, 2023

Following his U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video last Friday, November 3, Seksan Or Kwanmuang harbors a strong desire to showcase his skills in front of a live American audience.

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo open to facing twin brother for lightweight gold following inaugural world title win

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 7, 2023

ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday, November 3, marked a momentous occasion for Tye Ruotolo as he captured the inaugural ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title.

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty teases transition to MMA after ONE Fight Night 16 win: "Be careful Andrade – I’m coming for your belt”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 6, 2023

Jonathan Haggerty is taking a deliberate approach to his transition to MMA following his historic victory at ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday, November 3.

Kang Ji Won
ONE Championship

South Korean slugger Kang Ji Won outlines path to victory against Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 3, 2023

Kang Ji Won is fully aware that he will face a litmus test when he goes up against ONE Championship newcomer Ben Tynan.