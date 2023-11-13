Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex aiming for Xiong Jing Nan’s strawweight gold: “The only challenge I want”
Having already etched her name in the annals of combat sports history as the first-ever three-sport ONE World Champion, Stamp Fairtex now sets her sights on an unparalleled challenge.
The Thai megastar plans to move up a weight class to vie for Xiong Jing Nan’s ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Championship.
“Xiong Jing Nan, I feel like she is the only challenge I want to try right now,” Stamp said.
The journey to where Stamp stands today began with a historic victory over Ham Seo Hee to capture the vacant atomweight MMA crown at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this past September.
For Stamp, success is not a destination but a stepping stone. The allure of becoming a two-division MMA titleholder beckons, and to achieve this, she must venture into uncharted territory.
“My next goal is to move up to fight Xiong Jing Nan in her division. I want to challenge myself to see how far I can go,” the Thai said.
Stamp Fairtex embraces challenge against Xiong Jing Nan
If Stamp Fairtex takes this daring step to move up in weight, it cannot be denied that it will be perhaps the toughest test of her career.
Xiong Jing Nan has been the undisputed ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Champion since January 2018.
Moreover, her reign of dominance includes an impressive seven successful title defenses, solidifying her status as one of the sport’s top pound-for-pound female fighters.
Despite the formidable challenge ahead, Stamp embraces the prospect of facing Xiong with enthusiasm.
Beyond the quest for titles and accolades, Stamp’s motivation is rooted in personal growth. She understands that stepping out of her comfort zone is the catalyst for her evolution as a competitor.
“I think I still have room to grow. I believe I can develop my potential even further,” she said.
