Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex aiming for Xiong Jing Nan’s strawweight gold: “The only challenge I want”

Having already etched her name in the annals of combat sports history as the first-ever three-sport ONE World Champion, Stamp Fairtex now sets her sights on an unparalleled challenge.

The Thai megastar plans to move up a weight class to vie for Xiong Jing Nan’s ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Championship.

“Xiong Jing Nan, I feel like she is the only challenge I want to try right now,” Stamp said.

The journey to where Stamp stands today began with a historic victory over Ham Seo Hee to capture the vacant atomweight MMA crown at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this past September.

For Stamp, success is not a destination but a stepping stone. The allure of becoming a two-division MMA titleholder beckons, and to achieve this, she must venture into uncharted territory.

“My next goal is to move up to fight Xiong Jing Nan in her division. I want to challenge myself to see how far I can go,” the Thai said.