Chris Weidman announces retirement from MMA: “I’m hanging up the gloves”
Chris Weidman has officially retired from MMA.
Weidman was co-hosting the UFC’s weigh-in show for UFC 311 on Friday and after the weigh-ins were done, the former champ announced his retirement from MMA.
“Since I decided to get into this sport, since 2009, the goal was to be a UFC fighter,” Weidman said. “Then immediately the goal was to be a UFC world champion. Fourteen years later, I’m here and I’m here to tell you guys I’m hanging up the gloves in the UFC. I’m no longer going to be fighting for the organization that changed my life in so many ways. I’m just super appreciative to everybody that got me here.”
Chris Weidman is the former UFC middleweight champion as he upset Anderson Silva at UFC 163 in 2013 to become the champ. But, at age 40, Weidman decided the time was now to hang it up.
Weidman (16-8) last fought at UFC 310 in December losing by TKO to Eryk Anders. In his career, the former champ has notable wins over Silva, twice, Demian Maia, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, and Kelvin Gastelum among others.
Chris Weidman ‘proud’ of what he accomplished in the UFC
After announcing his retirement from MMA, Chris Weidman was reflecting on his career and says he’s proud of everything he accomplished.
“It’s been a ride. From being an undefeated world champion and being able to beat one of the greatest of all time in Anderson Silva, and then being able to defend my belt three times against some of the greatest legends of the sport,” Weidman said. “Even from the amount I’ve learned about myself in dealing with adversity and injuries, I’ve had 30 surgeries. I put my body through a lot and to be able to overcome a lot of that was always tough. I’m just proud that the UFC gave me an outlet to compete against some of the best guys in the world. I’m proud of the résumé and the type of guys I was able to fight. I respect them all so much.”
Weidman says he’s looking forward to the future and seeing what is next for him.
The former champ will likely be in the UFC Hall of Fame in the near future.
