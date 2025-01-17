Chris Weidman announces retirement from MMA: “I’m hanging up the gloves”

Chris Weidman has officially retired from MMA.

Weidman was co-hosting the UFC’s weigh-in show for UFC 311 on Friday and after the weigh-ins were done, the former champ announced his retirement from MMA.

We will never forget "The All-American"! Congrats on an amazing career, @ChrisWeidman! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/907AZAA1pp — UFC (@ufc) January 17, 2025

“Since I decided to get into this sport, since 2009, the goal was to be a UFC fighter,” Weidman said. “Then immediately the goal was to be a UFC world champion. Fourteen years later, I’m here and I’m here to tell you guys I’m hanging up the gloves in the UFC. I’m no longer going to be fighting for the organization that changed my life in so many ways. I’m just super appreciative to everybody that got me here.”

Chris Weidman is the former UFC middleweight champion as he upset Anderson Silva at UFC 163 in 2013 to become the champ. But, at age 40, Weidman decided the time was now to hang it up.

Weidman (16-8) last fought at UFC 310 in December losing by TKO to Eryk Anders. In his career, the former champ has notable wins over Silva, twice, Demian Maia, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, and Kelvin Gastelum among others.