Superbon calls for rematch vs. Tawanchai after ONE Friday Fights 81 win 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 4, 2024

Superbon is back in the spotlight. He claims that he deserves the next crack at Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship.   

Superbon

This comes on the heels of his knockout victory over “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut at ONE Friday Fights 81 last week.  

Fans expected the Muay Thai bout to play out more closely. But the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing Champion made quick work of his opponent. There, he landed a devastating elbow that ended the match in the first round.  

Nattawut had originally been scheduled to face Tawanchai at ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8 for the divisional gold. But Superbon’s winning performance has led him to call for his Thai compatriot’s spot in the promotion’s next U.S. trip. 

“[This victory puts me] a step closer to the belt. For me right now, because my goal is the belt, so I’m going to go there,” he said during the post-event press conference. 

Superbon’s confidence stems from his past rivalry with Tawanchai. 

Both men first clashed in December 2023. Tawanchai edged out a narrow majority decision victory.  

Since that night, Superbon has been on a mission to settle the score with his fellow countryman.  

In fact, the Thai superstar believes that if he gets a second shot, the fight will play out very different from their first encounter. 

“Last time, I think I wasn’t 100 percent before the fight. But I cannot say that. So next time I will be 100 percent,” he said. “I need to work harder than the last time that I fought him, go back to the gym, work, plan, and get ready to fight him. I need to be the winner.” 

Superbon relishes victory over Jo Nattawut

Reflecting on his duel against Jo Nattawut, Superbon is pleased to secure a highlight-reel victory. This puts him in pole position to become a two-sport ONE World Champion.  

“I feel good, really good. I never expected to finish that fight so quick,” he said. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

