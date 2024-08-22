Jonathan Haggerty adamant about vying for Fabricio Andrade’s MMA title 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 22, 2024

It’s safe to say that Jonathan Haggerty has no plans of slowing down once he’s done with his next assignment.  

Jonathan Haggerty

The two-sport ONE World Champion stakes his bantamweight Muay Thai crown against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event on ONE 168: Denver. This takes place at Ball Arena on September 6. 

Currently, “The General” stands at the pinnacle of his career. He proudly holds both the Muay Thai and kickboxing belts at 145 pounds under the ONE Championship banner. 

Yet, his aspirations extend beyond these impressive achievements. The Englishman wants to add one more in a different discipline — mixed martial arts. 

For him to attain this, Haggerty must first navigate a rematch with Fabricio Andrade, the same fighter he defeated for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title in November 2023. 

“[After I won the kickboxing title], I wanted to fight Fabricio for his MMA belt as soon as possible,” Haggerty told The Sporting News. “I just thought, I need to take a step back now. I don’t think he was up for giving me the opportunity.” 

It has long been teased that Haggerty would try his hand at the all-encompassing sport. 

Haggerty hopes to turn it into a reality later this year but with 26 pounds of gold on the line. 

“If ONE Championship thinks it’s right or it’s wrong, it’s up to them to give me the fight,” he said. “But if I had to choose, it would be Fabricio for my MMA debut.” 

Jonathan Haggerty still focused on Superlek Kiatmoo9

Despite his ambition to hold World Titles in three different sports, Jonathan Haggerty’s focus remains firmly on his immediate challenge.  

His upcoming clash with Superlek Kiatmoo9 is particularly significant. It serves as a second encounter of their 2018 duel.  

In their initial bout, Superlek claimed a TKO victory over a then-21-year-old Haggerty via a doctor’s stoppage.  

Now, with years of experience and growth behind him, Haggerty is determined to turn the tables and seek redemption. 

“We’re not looking past Superlek,” he said, “but I do have a few people I want to fight and knock out.” 

