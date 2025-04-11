Nico Carrillo “much happier” with featherweight move after triumph at ONE Fight Night 30

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo feels better in mind, body, and spirit following his transition to the featherweight Muay Thai division at ONE Fight Night 30.

He faced off with #5-ranked featherweight contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong last Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, where he scored a second-round knockout over the Thai standout.

During his days in the bantamweight division, Carrillo’s success came at the cost of a huge weight cut that always left him feeling depleted.

With his morale much higher at featherweight, his punches are heavier than ever before and he’s finally enjoying the process once more.

“I keep saying the same stuff in interviews, but it’s important to just have fun. Just enjoying the process is a big part of that, and just enjoying Muay Thai again because fight camps were a little bit torturous for me,” he said.

“So now I’m just enjoying a full fight camp, loving the sport again. It’s really important for me. I feel much happier at featherweight.”