Nico Carrillo “much happier” with featherweight move after triumph at ONE Fight Night 30
Scottish striker Nico Carrillo feels better in mind, body, and spirit following his transition to the featherweight Muay Thai division at ONE Fight Night 30.
He faced off with #5-ranked featherweight contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong last Friday, April 4, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, where he scored a second-round knockout over the Thai standout.
During his days in the bantamweight division, Carrillo’s success came at the cost of a huge weight cut that always left him feeling depleted.
With his morale much higher at featherweight, his punches are heavier than ever before and he’s finally enjoying the process once more.
“I keep saying the same stuff in interviews, but it’s important to just have fun. Just enjoying the process is a big part of that, and just enjoying Muay Thai again because fight camps were a little bit torturous for me,” he said.
“So now I’m just enjoying a full fight camp, loving the sport again. It’s really important for me. I feel much happier at featherweight.”
What’s next for Nico Carrillo?
He immediately disrupted the rankings at ONE Fight Night 30 when he stopped Thai great Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Now he has a wealth of options for the year ahead.
He wants to take his time climbing the ranks before earning a shot at ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai. There are many talents for him to test himself against.
The 26-year-old could face off with #3-ranked contender Jo Nattawut, who has been a stalwart member of the featherweight Muay Thai realm for many years. He has frequently pushed his counterparts to the limit, having fierce battles with Tawanchai and Luke Lessei. He could prove a mighty challenge for the new divisional arrival.
Another option is Shadow Singha Mawynn — who is on a similar trajectory. He dispatched Jimmy Vienot as well as Sitthichai last December to become the #4-ranked contender in the division. He showcased another clinic last month versus Hassan Vahdanirad.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Nico Carrillo ONE Championship