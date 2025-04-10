Saemapetch vs. Abdulla Dayakaev added to ONE Fight Night 31

The card for ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O continues to flourish, and another high-stakes matchup has been added to billing.

On Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, striking stalwart Saemapetch Fairtex takes on main roster newcomer Abdulla Dayakaev in a bantamweight Muay Thai banger that’s certain not to go the distance.

Saemapetch will prove to be a stern test for the 23-year-old. Having competed 16 times in ONE Championship, the Thai star has taken on a who’s-who list of competition in Felipe Lobo, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and a ONE World Title challenge versus Nong-O Hama.

However, he’s faced setbacks in his last two outings versus Lobo and Nico Carrillo. He’ll be out to prove he still has the goods against Dayakaev.

But the youngster has rocketed onto the scene after four knockouts in seven appearances in the ONE Friday Fights series.

He scored stoppages over Sevket Cerkez and Ongbak Fairtex before finishing surging Italian Alessio Malatesta in the first round this past February. This performance earned him a contract worth US$100,000.

While Dayakaev looks to further cement himself in his new chapter among the very best Muay Thai practitioners in the world, Saemapetch is eager to get back in the win column. He aims to crush the dreams of his soaring Russian nemesis.