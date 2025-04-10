Saemapetch vs. Abdulla Dayakaev added to ONE Fight Night 31

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2025

The card for ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O continues to flourish, and another high-stakes matchup has been added to billing.

Saemapetch Fairtex

On Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, striking stalwart Saemapetch Fairtex takes on main roster newcomer Abdulla Dayakaev in a bantamweight Muay Thai banger that’s certain not to go the distance.

Saemapetch will prove to be a stern test for the 23-year-old. Having competed 16 times in ONE Championship, the Thai star has taken on a who’s-who list of competition in Felipe Lobo, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and a ONE World Title challenge versus Nong-O Hama.

However, he’s faced setbacks in his last two outings versus Lobo and Nico Carrillo. He’ll be out to prove he still has the goods against Dayakaev.

But the youngster has rocketed onto the scene after four knockouts in seven appearances in the ONE Friday Fights series.

He scored stoppages over Sevket Cerkez and Ongbak Fairtex before finishing surging Italian Alessio Malatesta in the first round this past February. This performance earned him a contract worth US$100,000.

While Dayakaev looks to further cement himself in his new chapter among the very best Muay Thai practitioners in the world, Saemapetch is eager to get back in the win column. He aims to crush the dreams of his soaring Russian nemesis.

Abdulla Dayakaev on the hunt for showdown with Felipe Lobo

Russian rising star Abdulla Dayakaev has only just reached the main stage of ONE Championship, but he’s already got names in mind for future showdowns.

He currently has his hands full with Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 31 in May. After that, the 23-year-old is eager to get his hands on Brazilian star Felipe Lobo.

Dayakaev earned his way into the ONE Championship ranks after amassing a 6-1 record in the ONE Friday Fights series. For a reason unknown to many, the youngster has a hunger to fight Lobo.

The Brazilian recently defeated Dayakaev’s upcoming foe earlier this year in the third round. There’s no doubt the hot new arrival will look to do it even quicker to clinch a matchup with “Demolition Man.”

“Felipe Lobo, I’m waiting for you. Let’s go — smash,” he said on Instagram.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Abdulla Dayakaev ONE Championship Saemapetch Fairtex

Related

Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks Nabil Anane

Superlek reveals he was at "50 percent" for ONE 172 showdown with Nabil Anane

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2025
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai defeated Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 28
Nong-O Hama

Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II set for ONE Fight Night 31 headliner

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 8, 2025

Following an outcome that had fans torn on both sides, ONE Fight Night 31 has a hot main event that aims to settle the discussion.

Nico Carrillo defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong ONE Fight Night 30
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo battled demons en route to victory versus Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 8, 2025

Scottish striking star Nico Carrillo felt a weight lifted off his shoulders this past weekend as he made a ceremonious return to action at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles.

Roman Kryklia
ONE Championship

Roman Kryklia wants quick turnaround following first-round KO at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 7, 2025

Hot off a first-round domination this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 30, two-sport ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia is eager to strike while the iron is hot.

Regian Eersel
ONE Championship

Regian Eersel wants ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title back: "My first baby"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 7, 2025

Regian Eersel may still be the reigning lightweight Muay Thai king, but he wants his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title back.

George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85

George Jarvis predicts knockout of Mouhcine Chafi: "It's going to be lights out"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 4, 2025
Jonathan Haggerty
Lyndon Knowles

Haggerty brothers praise Lyndon Knowles ahead of debut at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 4, 2025

Heavyweight Muay Thai standout Lyndon Knowles’ debut in ONE Championship has been a long time coming, and it arrives with plenty of support from the combat sports community, including some from Jonathan and Freddie Haggerty.

Regian Eersel
ONE Championship

Regian Eersel stripped; Alexis Nicolas still eligible to win world title at ONE Fight Night 30 

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 3, 2025

Former divisional kingpin Alexis Nicolas was supposed to face Regian Eersel in a trilogy fight for the latter’s ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 30.

Fabricio Andrey
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrey promises a grappling showcase unlike any other at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 2, 2025

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom Fabricio Andrey makes his much anticipated debut at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles this week. And he feels certain he can show off his unorthodox style of grappling to a whole new audience.

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong
ONE Championship

Thai legend Sitthichai has a point to prove versus Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 2, 2025

Fourth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong enters ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles with a chip on his shoulder.