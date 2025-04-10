Superlek reveals he was at “50 percent” for ONE 172 showdown with Nabil Anane
Reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has broken his silence on his defeat to interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane at ONE 172, revealing the reasons that led to his loss.
“The Kicking Machine” lost a unanimous decision to his Thai-Algerian foe in their rematch on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.
Superlek was set to defend the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title that night. He was stripped of the gold on the scales after failing hydration and missing weight. He believes these circumstances, plus an incorrect approach, led to a performance that showed a shadow of his usual self.
“Our preparation was off. The game plan didn’t work. The biggest issue was failing the hydration test. I didn’t feel any serious damage during the fight, just a few scratches, nothing more,” he said in a YouTube post.
“I went into this fight not at my full potential. Unfortunately, I wasn’t 100 percent either physically or mentally. If I had to give a number, I’d say I stepped into the ring at about 50 percent.”
Superlek targets rematch with Nabil Anane “at all costs”
ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has built a career off the back of his masterful striking showcases. That’s why he’s eager to right the wrongs that took place during March’s encounter with interim bantamweight Muay Thai king Nabil Anane.
While he wasn’t happy with his own performance, Superlek was impressed with Anane’s evolution since their first meeting in June 2022 — when the Thai standout stopped his young compatriot.
The 29-year-old knows he’s better than the version of him that was on show at ONE 172. He is in pursuit of a rematch versus Anane to settle the score once and for all.
“I found Nabil [Anane] improved compared to before. He’s more physically developed; more resilient, and his striking is more diverse than before,” he said.
“That’s why I want to face him again. I want this rematch at all costs.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
