Superlek reveals he was at “50 percent” for ONE 172 showdown with Nabil Anane

Reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has broken his silence on his defeat to interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane at ONE 172, revealing the reasons that led to his loss.

“The Kicking Machine” lost a unanimous decision to his Thai-Algerian foe in their rematch on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

Superlek was set to defend the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title that night. He was stripped of the gold on the scales after failing hydration and missing weight. He believes these circumstances, plus an incorrect approach, led to a performance that showed a shadow of his usual self.

“Our preparation was off. The game plan didn’t work. The biggest issue was failing the hydration test. I didn’t feel any serious damage during the fight, just a few scratches, nothing more,” he said in a YouTube post.

“I went into this fight not at my full potential. Unfortunately, I wasn’t 100 percent either physically or mentally. If I had to give a number, I’d say I stepped into the ring at about 50 percent.”