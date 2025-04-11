Zebaztian Kadestam versus Isi Fitikefu booked for ONE Fight Night 31

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II has added another blockbuster bout to its lineup as former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam now faces surging star Isi Fitikefu.

On Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, two of welterweight MMA’s heaviest hitters go head to head. Both warriors look to take a huge leap toward a World Title opportunity.

A former divisional king himself, all of Kadestam’s victories in ONE Championship have come by knockout. He captured the crown in 2018 with a fifth-round finish of Tyler McGuire. He then ended Georgiy Kichigin in the second round to defend the gold.

Despite parting ways with the belt in 2019, the knockouts haven’t stopped coming. He continued to show his power against Iuri Lapicus, Valmir Da Silva, and European standout Roberto Soldic in 2023. There’s no doubt he’s confident he can deliver another big moment as he looks up to the top of the mountain.

Meanwhile, Fitikefu has improved leaps and bounds in his ONE Championship journey. The Australian-Tongan lost a narrow split-decision in his debut in November 2022. He responded emphatically to show his worth.

“Doxz” scored a first-round submission victory over Da Silva in April 2023. He then dispatched finishing machine Hiroyuki Tetsuka at ONE 168.

Outclassing Tetsuka marked a milestone moment in Fitikefu’s career. He proved he belongs among welterweight’s finest names. If he can dispatch Kadestam, he’ll surely land himself on the radar of two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Christian Lee.