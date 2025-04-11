Zebaztian Kadestam versus Isi Fitikefu booked for ONE Fight Night 31

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2025

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II has added another blockbuster bout to its lineup as former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam now faces surging star Isi Fitikefu.

Zebaztian Kadestam

On Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, two of welterweight MMA’s heaviest hitters go head to head. Both warriors look to take a huge leap toward a World Title opportunity.

A former divisional king himself, all of Kadestam’s victories in ONE Championship have come by knockout. He captured the crown in 2018 with a fifth-round finish of Tyler McGuire. He then ended Georgiy Kichigin in the second round to defend the gold.

Despite parting ways with the belt in 2019, the knockouts haven’t stopped coming. He continued to show his power against Iuri Lapicus, Valmir Da Silva, and European standout Roberto Soldic in 2023. There’s no doubt he’s confident he can deliver another big moment as he looks up to the top of the mountain.

Meanwhile, Fitikefu has improved leaps and bounds in his ONE Championship journey. The Australian-Tongan lost a narrow split-decision in his debut in November 2022. He responded emphatically to show his worth.

“Doxz” scored a first-round submission victory over Da Silva in April 2023. He then dispatched finishing machine Hiroyuki Tetsuka at ONE 168.

Outclassing Tetsuka marked a milestone moment in Fitikefu’s career. He proved he belongs among welterweight’s finest names. If he can dispatch Kadestam, he’ll surely land himself on the radar of two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Christian Lee.

Zebaztian Kadestam has another World Title campaign in him

Former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam has remained a fierce name in the division for the better part of eight years. “The Bandit” is out to prove there’s still plenty more dream-crushing moments to come.

Kadestam knows what it takes to reach the top of the mountain. He sat on the welterweight throne for almost a year, delivering multiple barnburners throughout that time.

At 34 years old, he still has plenty of time to disrupt the division. His one-punch knockout power has wrecked many foes. Following a knockout win over Roberto Soldic, the Swedish slugger is out to prove he’s still a major player en route to welterweight gold.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Zebaztian Kadestam

Related

Saemapetch Fairtex

Saemapetch vs. Abdulla Dayakaev added to ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2025
Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Superlek reveals he was at "50 percent" for ONE 172 showdown with Nabil Anane

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2025

Reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has broken his silence on his defeat to interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane at ONE 172, revealing the reasons that led to his loss.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai defeated Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 28
Nong-O Hama

Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II set for ONE Fight Night 31 headliner

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 8, 2025

Following an outcome that had fans torn on both sides, ONE Fight Night 31 has a hot main event that aims to settle the discussion.

Nico Carrillo defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong ONE Fight Night 30
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo battled demons en route to victory versus Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 8, 2025

Scottish striking star Nico Carrillo felt a weight lifted off his shoulders this past weekend as he made a ceremonious return to action at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles.

Roman Kryklia
ONE Championship

Roman Kryklia wants quick turnaround following first-round KO at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 7, 2025

Hot off a first-round domination this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 30, two-sport ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia is eager to strike while the iron is hot.

Regian Eersel

Regian Eersel wants ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title back: "My first baby"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 7, 2025
George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85
ONE Championship

George Jarvis predicts knockout of Mouhcine Chafi: "It's going to be lights out"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 4, 2025

British Muay Thai star George Jarvis has bad intentions when he makes his main roster debut at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles.

Jonathan Haggerty
Lyndon Knowles

Haggerty brothers praise Lyndon Knowles ahead of debut at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 4, 2025

Heavyweight Muay Thai standout Lyndon Knowles’ debut in ONE Championship has been a long time coming, and it arrives with plenty of support from the combat sports community, including some from Jonathan and Freddie Haggerty.

Regian Eersel
ONE Championship

Regian Eersel stripped; Alexis Nicolas still eligible to win world title at ONE Fight Night 30 

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 3, 2025

Former divisional kingpin Alexis Nicolas was supposed to face Regian Eersel in a trilogy fight for the latter’s ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title at ONE Fight Night 30.

Fabricio Andrey
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrey promises a grappling showcase unlike any other at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 2, 2025

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom Fabricio Andrey makes his much anticipated debut at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles this week. And he feels certain he can show off his unorthodox style of grappling to a whole new audience.