Liam Harrison promises “to hurt” Katsuki Kitano in return at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2024

Liam Harrison hopes to steal the show when he returns to action in U.S. primetime.

Liam Harrison

This happens at ONE 167 on Prime Video, emanating live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7. There, he takes on Katsuki Kitano in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash.

It has been a long road back for “The Hitman” since he suffered a devastating knee injury in an August 2022 bout against then-champion Nong-O Hama.

Now, the British legend aims to remind the world of his prowess in “the art of eight limbs.”

“I’m looking forward to getting in there and turning the clocks back, doing what I used to do a couple of years ago, and just having wild fights,” he said.

“There are questions that need to be answered. Like am I going to come back as vicious? Will I still have that knockout power? And I’m going to answer those questions with a resounding yes. I’m going to come forward, get him on his back foot, and I’m going to hurt him.”

However, he is not taking his opponent lightly.

Harrison is fully aware that Kitano left an impression when the Japanese standout made his promotional debut against Halil Kutukcu in October 2023.

As he acknowledges the challenge ahead, Harrison remains confident in his own abilities.

“He’s got quite a few good weapons, but I’m going to come, and I’m going to try and blast him straight out of there,” Harrison said.

“He’s a tough guy, and he’s a good name, he’s on a good winning streak, but he’s in my way. I wanna come back and show the fans that I’ve still got what it takes to hang at the top level.”

Liam Harrison treats comeback fight as must-win

For Katsuki Kitano, this bout is a golden opportunity because defeating a fighter of Liam Harrison’s caliber would be a significant milestone in his professional career.

Nevertheless, Harrison doesn’t want to be a mere footstool for the Japanese striker.

“I know [Kitano] is going to be dangerous, and I know he’s going to want to make a name for himself off of my back,” he said.

“That’s the risk when you’re fighting some up-and-coming fighter – they want to take your scalp because it’ll propel them into stardom. So obviously, he’s got a lot on the line, but I’ve got a lot on the line as well.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

ONE 167: Full card and where to stream in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2024
Noelle Grandjean
ONE Championship

Noelle Grandjean looks to leverage her familiarity with Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 4, 2024

Noelle Grandjean is gearing up for the most pivotal bout of her professional career.

Alyse Anderson
ONE Championship

Alyse Anderson vs. Victoria Souza added to ONE 168 in September

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 3, 2024

ONE Championship has added an exciting women’s atomweight MMA duel to its highly anticipated U.S. return.

Suablack Tor Pran49
ONE Championship

Suablack battles Kiamran Nabati at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 2, 2024

ONE Friday Fights 68’s bout lineup has been bolstered with an explosive all-striking matchup, pitting Suablack Tor Pran49 against Kiamran Nabati.

Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga begins moving-on process: “My goal hasn’t changed”

BJPENN.COM Staff - June 1, 2024

Denice Zamboanga chooses to persist in her pursuit of glory despite facing unexpected challenges.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

Tawanchai gunning for unquestionable win against Jo Nattawut at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 30, 2024
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
ONE Championship

Rodtang aims to silence Denis Puric: “You will know what hell on earth is”

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon feels that Denis Puric is biting off more than he can chew.

Blake Cooper
ONE Championship

Blake Cooper promises to spoil Kade Ruotolo’s MMA debut at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2024

Blake Cooper wants to ensure that Kade Ruotolo’s MMA debut is far from the triumphant moment many are expecting.

Antonio Mammarella
ONE Championship

Antonio Mammarella aims to elevate career to new heights at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 29, 2024

Antonio Mammarella finds himself standing at the precipice of a career-defining moment.

Katsuki Kitano
ONE Championship

Katsuki Kitano motivated to pull off upset against “big name” Liam Harrison

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 28, 2024

Katsuki Kitano is fully aware of the rewards he could gain if he plays his cards right in the biggest bout of his career.