“Supergirl” vs. Cristina Morales rebooked for ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2023

The long-awaited atomweight kickboxing showdown between Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak and Cristina Morales now takes place at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak

This three-round bout is set to grace the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It will broadcast in North America through Prime Video live on November 3.

The matchup has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. It was originally slated to happen in January, but it was postponed twice due to various unforeseen circumstances.

As the calendar flips to November, expectations for this encounter are soaring sky high.

“Supergirl” has had a busy 2023 so far. The Thai sensation first took on Stamp Fairtex in a kickboxing tiff last January. In a closely contested clash, she narrowly lost by split decision.

However, she was not to be deterred by this setback. “Supergirl” bounced back in August, where she scored a unanimous decision win over Lara Fernandez.

Morales, on the other hand, made her ONE debut in September 2021. There, she lost to Anissa Meksen by second-round TKO.

While her maiden appearance didn’t go as planned, Morales had already established herself as a formidable presence in the sport.

Before joining ONE, Morales compiled an impressive record of 48-7 while also claiming the ISKA Kickboxing World Championship in 2019.

Golden opportunity awaits winner of “Supergirl” vs. Cristian Morales

The stakes for this upcoming battle between Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak and Cristina Morales are incredibly high.

The winner could potentially pave the way for a shot at the coveted ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title held by Janet Todd.

Todd was last seen in action this past March. In that bout, she fell short in her bid to become the undisputed ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion against lineal titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Poster for ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video showing Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn

Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn to headline ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2023
Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly delighted to turn world title dream into reality: “I envisioned this”

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2023

At ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this past September, Danielle Kelly accomplished a feat that she had been dreaming about for years.

Ben Tynan
ONE Championship

Unbeaten heavyweight Ben Tynan makes ONE debut at "Fight Night 16"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 18, 2023

Ben Tynan is set to step inside the ONE Championship ring for the first time on November 3.

Halil Amir
ONE Championship

Halil Amir aims for lightweight contender spot at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 18, 2023

Halil Amir is set to return to action, and he’s got a formidable foe waiting for him.

Xiong Jing Nan
ONE Championship

Xiong Jing Nan eager for next world title defense: "Anyone who wants to face me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 17, 2023

Xiong Jing Nan is anticipating the next challenger for her ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Championship.

Lito Adiwang

Lito Adiwang, Jeremy Miado to settle unfinished business at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 17, 2023
Jonathan Haggerty Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Martin Nguyen weighs in on Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade: “It's very, very hard to pick”

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2023

Anticipation is building as the date for the duel between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade draws near.

John-Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker unimpressed by Stephen Loman's ONE Fight Night 14 performance: "I expected more"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2023

John Lineker has made a name for himself as a knockout artist who never fails to deliver thrilling performances.

Zhang Peimian
ONE Championship

Zhang Peimian vs. Rui Botelho promises fireworks at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 13, 2023

Zhang Peimian and Rui Botelho are set to face off in a contest that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
ONE Championship

ONE Championship becomes premier destination for elite strikers

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 12, 2023

Since the launch of ONE Super Series in 2018, ONE Championship has redefined the world of combat sports.