“Supergirl” vs. Cristina Morales rebooked for ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video

The long-awaited atomweight kickboxing showdown between Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak and Cristina Morales now takes place at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

This three-round bout is set to grace the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It will broadcast in North America through Prime Video live on November 3.

The matchup has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. It was originally slated to happen in January, but it was postponed twice due to various unforeseen circumstances.

As the calendar flips to November, expectations for this encounter are soaring sky high.

“Supergirl” has had a busy 2023 so far. The Thai sensation first took on Stamp Fairtex in a kickboxing tiff last January. In a closely contested clash, she narrowly lost by split decision.

However, she was not to be deterred by this setback. “Supergirl” bounced back in August, where she scored a unanimous decision win over Lara Fernandez.

Morales, on the other hand, made her ONE debut in September 2021. There, she lost to Anissa Meksen by second-round TKO.

While her maiden appearance didn’t go as planned, Morales had already established herself as a formidable presence in the sport.

Before joining ONE, Morales compiled an impressive record of 48-7 while also claiming the ISKA Kickboxing World Championship in 2019.