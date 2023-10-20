UFC 294: ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2’ Weigh-in Results – 2 Fighters Miss Weight

UFC 294 takes place tomorrow, Saturday October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Headlining the event is a lightweight title fight between current champion Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) and Alexander Volkanovski (26-2 MMA).

Volkanovski, 35, stepped up to take the rematch with Makhachev on just 10 days notice, after Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) pulled out of the fight because of an injury he incurred during a sparring session.

Originally Makhachev and ‘The Great’ met in February of this year at UFC 284, where it was Makhachev being victorious by unanimous decision.

The UFC 294 co-main event will feature Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

Usman, 36, took the fight with Chimaev on short notice as well, after Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) pulled out of the fight after being hospitalized with a serious staff infection in his elbow.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ will be looking to hand Chimaev his first loss in the Octagon.

The early weigh-ins took place today at the UFC host hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC 294 MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)

Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (154.5)

Khamzat Chimaev (185.5) vs. Kamaru Usman (184.5)

Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Ikram Aliskerov (186) vs. Warlley Alves (185.5)

Muin Gafurov (135.5) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)

UFC 294 PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 10 a.m. ET)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)

Trevor Peek (155.5) vs. Mohammad Yahya (156)

Javid Basharat (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

Abu Azaitar (186) vs. Sedriques Dumas (186)

Mike Breeden (159.5) * vs. Anshul Jubli (155.5)

Muhammad Naimov (145.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146)

Victoria Dudakova (116.6) ** vs. Jinh Yu Frey (116)

Shara Magomedov (186) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

* Mike Breeden was 3.5 pounds over the lightweight limit. He will be fined a percentage of his purse.

**Victoria Dudakova was 0.6 pounds over the strawweight limit. She will be fined 20 percent of her purse.

Will you be watching UFC 294? Who will you be betting on for the wins?

