Alyse Anderson vs. Victoria Souza added to ONE 168 in September

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 3, 2024

ONE Championship has added an exciting women’s atomweight MMA duel to its highly anticipated U.S. return.

Alyse Anderson

At ONE 168: Denver on September 6, Alyse Anderson collides with Victoria Souza. This three-round showdown takes place live in U.S. primetime from the state-of-the-art Ball Arena.

It’s worth noting that Anderson makes her comeback after a disappointing loss to Stamp Fairtex in May 2023.

In that matchup, the American spitfire succumbed to a second-round knockout at the hands of the Thai megastar, who went on to become the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion four months later.

Moreover, that encounter happened in Colorado during the promotion’s historic U.S. debut.

Now, “Lil Savage” is determined to erase the memory of that defeat on home soil.

Prior to her encounter with Stamp, Anderson delivered a stunning submission victory over Asha Roka. This highlight-reel win showcased Anderson’s capability to compete with the elite on the global stage.

As she steps back inside the Circle, Anderson wants to prove her mettle once again.

Victoria Souza hopes to find consistency against Alyse Anderson

Victoria Souza, on the other hand, has experienced a series of ups and downs in her ONE tenure.

“Vick” initially stumbled in her promotional debut against the late Victoria Lee. However, she quickly rebounded with a gritty decision win over Linda Darrow.

But in her most recent assignment this past March, Souza dropped a unanimous decision loss to Noelle Grandjean.

Before facing Anderson at ONE 168: Denver, Souza battles Itsuki Hirata at ONE 167 on Prime Video on June 7.

This bout provides Souza an opportunity to build momentum and refine her strategy ahead of the crucial matchup with Anderson.

