Alyse Anderson vs. Victoria Souza added to ONE 168 in September

ONE Championship has added an exciting women’s atomweight MMA duel to its highly anticipated U.S. return.

At ONE 168: Denver on September 6, Alyse Anderson collides with Victoria Souza. This three-round showdown takes place live in U.S. primetime from the state-of-the-art Ball Arena.

It’s worth noting that Anderson makes her comeback after a disappointing loss to Stamp Fairtex in May 2023.

In that matchup, the American spitfire succumbed to a second-round knockout at the hands of the Thai megastar, who went on to become the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion four months later.

Moreover, that encounter happened in Colorado during the promotion’s historic U.S. debut.

Now, “Lil Savage” is determined to erase the memory of that defeat on home soil.

Prior to her encounter with Stamp, Anderson delivered a stunning submission victory over Asha Roka. This highlight-reel win showcased Anderson’s capability to compete with the elite on the global stage.

As she steps back inside the Circle, Anderson wants to prove her mettle once again.