Stephen Loman confident about potential stand-up war with John Lineker: ‘I match up with his striking well’

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2023

Stephen Loman is gearing up for a fight that could alter the trajectory of his career forever.

Stephen Loman

Loman, ONE Championship’s No. 2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender, is set to face top-ranked John Lineker. The match goes down at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, which airs live in U.S. primetime on September 29.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the hard-hitting Filipino at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. After all, he’s preparing to step inside the Circle against the former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion.

Loman knows that a statement win over Lineker could put him in front of current titleholder Fabricio Andrade.

“I need to get a big win against John Lineker. Then if I [win], I know I’m next for Fabricio Andrade. No more qualms, no more anything — I’m next in line for a championship fight,” he said.

“The Sniper” understands the enormity of the task ahead.

Lineker is a feared knockout artist with an impressive track record of victories. Known for his punching power, the Brazilian has defeated some of the best fighters in the MMA industry.

To claim victory over such a formidable opponent, Loman must be at the top of his game, both mentally and physically.

“Our style, which relies a lot on movement, is an effective way to strike as long as we have a tight guard and we can absorb shots well. If I do that, then I will have an effective style against Lineker because as you move and you hit your opponent, you gain points. And if we connect squarely, we can even get a knockout,” he said.

“It’s really a great style to use because I move a lot while creating angles.”

Stephen Loman eager to go ‘toe-to-toe’ with John Lineker

For this pivotal matchup, Stephen Loman is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations.

The Team Lakay standout has been focusing on sharpening his skills and studying John Lineker’s tendencies.

“I think I match up with his striking well because he’s an inside fighter, so I’ll train for that style while I have the time,” Loman said. “I’ll train everything so I can go toe-to-toe with him. I’ll polish everything and use every single one of my tools.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

John Lineker ONE Championship

Related

Eduard Folayang

Eduard Folayang intrigued by "innovative" fight between Xiong Jing Nan and "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak: "It gives a new excitement"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2023
Jihin Radzuan Stamp Fairtex
ONE Championship

Foe-turned-friend: Jihin Radzuan provides glimpse into Stamp Fairtex's training camp for ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2023

As top-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex gears up for a monumental encounter against #2-ranked Ham Seo Hee, Jihin Radzuan offered her unfiltered perspective.

Ok Rae Yoon Ham Seo Hee
Seo Hee Ham

Ok Rae Yoon flabbergasted by Ham Seo Hee’s "extreme" training routine: "Doesn’t she ever get tired?"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 5, 2023

On September 29, Ok Rae Yoon will watch closely when his friend and teammate, Ham Seo Hee, meets Stamp Fairtex.

Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly eager to exact revenge on Jessa Khan: "She’s beatable"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 4, 2023

Danielle Kelly wants to earn some redemption at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Demetrious Johnson
ONE Championship

ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson stuns with gold-medal performance at IBJJF Masters

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2023

Demetrious Johnson has just proven his exceptional versatility and dedication to martial arts.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues ready to silence her critics: "I’m going to show them all that nothing is impossible"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2023
Mikey Musumeci Shinya Aoki
ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci calls openweight submission grappling bout with Shinya Aoki "a cool science experiment"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 1, 2023

For Mikey Musumeci, his next assignment is not solely about personal glory.

ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson
Josh Thomson

Josh Thomson refutes Demetrious Johnson’s claim that MMA is the easiest sport to become a world champion: “There’s not a lot of them at 125”

Harry Kettle - September 1, 2023

Bellator commentator and former fighter Josh Thomson has questioned Demetrious Johnson’s claim that it’s easier to become a world champion in MMA than in boxing.

Smilla Sundell Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex

Smilla Sundell calls Stamp Fairtex "a big inspiration," reveals the moment that made her want to train at Fairtex

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 31, 2023

Smilla Sundell and Stamp Fairtex have cultivated a friendship that extends beyond their role as training partners.

Anna
ONE Championship

Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak paired with Cristina Morales for ONE Fight Night 15

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 30, 2023

Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak will finally square off against Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6.