Stephen Loman confident about potential stand-up war with John Lineker: ‘I match up with his striking well’

Stephen Loman is gearing up for a fight that could alter the trajectory of his career forever.

Loman, ONE Championship’s No. 2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender, is set to face top-ranked John Lineker. The match goes down at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, which airs live in U.S. primetime on September 29.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for the hard-hitting Filipino at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. After all, he’s preparing to step inside the Circle against the former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion.

Loman knows that a statement win over Lineker could put him in front of current titleholder Fabricio Andrade.

“I need to get a big win against John Lineker. Then if I [win], I know I’m next for Fabricio Andrade. No more qualms, no more anything — I’m next in line for a championship fight,” he said.

“The Sniper” understands the enormity of the task ahead.

Lineker is a feared knockout artist with an impressive track record of victories. Known for his punching power, the Brazilian has defeated some of the best fighters in the MMA industry.

To claim victory over such a formidable opponent, Loman must be at the top of his game, both mentally and physically.

“Our style, which relies a lot on movement, is an effective way to strike as long as we have a tight guard and we can absorb shots well. If I do that, then I will have an effective style against Lineker because as you move and you hit your opponent, you gain points. And if we connect squarely, we can even get a knockout,” he said.

“It’s really a great style to use because I move a lot while creating angles.”