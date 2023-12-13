Buakaw praises Stamp Fairtex for three-sport world title feat: ‘I got to give it up to her’

Buakaw Banchamek finds himself in awe of a Thai compatriot who has shattered barriers and rewritten history — Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp’s unprecedented feat of becoming the first-ever three-sport ONE World Champion has left the renowned Muay Thai legend mesmerized.

“Even I couldn’t [attempt being a World Champion in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing]. So, I got to give it up to her,” Buakaw said on his YouTube channel.

“Congratulations to her. I wish she keeps up the good work.”

Stamp attained her career-defining moment this past September when she defeated Ham Seo Hee via a third-round TKO to claim the vacant ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title.

This victory marked the completion of her triumphant trifecta, as she previously held ONE World Titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Her belt collection also includes the silver-plated strap that she earned in the 2021 ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix.

Buakaw acknowledges that Stamp is undeniably one of the most gifted athletes of this generation.

“She’s a role model of Muay Thai. She’s tough and skillful. It’s undoubtedly an outcome of hard practice. It’s not easy to be this skillful. [Stamp] has to come a long way to be on the top,” he said.