Buakaw praises Stamp Fairtex for three-sport world title feat: ‘I got to give it up to her’

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 13, 2023

Buakaw Banchamek finds himself in awe of a Thai compatriot who has shattered barriers and rewritten history — Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp Fairtex

Stamp’s unprecedented feat of becoming the first-ever three-sport ONE World Champion has left the renowned Muay Thai legend mesmerized.

“Even I couldn’t [attempt being a World Champion in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing]. So, I got to give it up to her,” Buakaw said on his YouTube channel.

“Congratulations to her. I wish she keeps up the good work.”

Stamp attained her career-defining moment this past September when she defeated Ham Seo Hee via a third-round TKO to claim the vacant ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title.

This victory marked the completion of her triumphant trifecta, as she previously held ONE World Titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Her belt collection also includes the silver-plated strap that she earned in the 2021 ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix.

Buakaw acknowledges that Stamp is undeniably one of the most gifted athletes of this generation.

“She’s a role model of Muay Thai. She’s tough and skillful. It’s undoubtedly an outcome of hard practice. It’s not easy to be this skillful. [Stamp] has to come a long way to be on the top,” he said.

Stamp Fairtex eyes to up the ante in 2024

Despite a successful 2023, Stamp Fairtex remains hungry for more.

Stamp holds a unique position in ONE as the only fighter to claim belts in three different disciplines, but she has never held them simultaneously.

This is a challenge she intends to conquer in 2024, aiming to make history once again as the first-ever simultaneous three-sport ONE World Champion.

However, the path she’s about to take won’t be an easy one. It entails challenges in the form of familiar foes.

Standing in her way are reigning atomweight kickboxing champ Janet Todd and divisional Muay Thai titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Both women have proven their mettle against Stamp in the past, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the potential matchups.

It does not end there for Stamp. Strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan has expressed her desire to face the Thai heroine.

Meanwhile, #2-ranked atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga is willing to set aside her friendship with Stamp for a shot at the World Title.

It’s fair to say that Stamp doesn’t fall short of options heading into the new year.

