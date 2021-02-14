Shinya Aoki drops pants in pro wrestling match, face-washes opponent with butt cheeks

Shinya Aoki has long been known as one of the most enigmatic characters in combat sports. His latest pro wrestling appearance reaffirmed that.

Aoki, a decorated mixed martial artist, has been working as a pro wrestler for years, and returned to that arena over the weekend, appearing at the Kawasaki Strong 2021 event from Japanese organization DDT Universal Championship.

His appearance in the DDT ring was truly bizarre, as he promptly dropped his pants and got up close and personal with another wrestler.

You kind of have to see it to believe it:

While Aoki is no stranger to the pro wrestling world, his main claim to fame is his MMA career. The 37-year-old Japanese legend, who currently fights for ONE Championship, has been competing at the highest level of the sport for years.

Speaking to BJPENN.com recently, the Japanese MMA legend revealed the keys to longevity in the combat sports industry.

“It comes down to three aspects,” Aoki said. “I’ve stayed natural—I’ve stayed clean for this long in terms of doping. I’ve also had no dramatic weight cuts. Finally, I just have passion for the sport and taking time every day to continue training.”

Despite the many years he’s spent competing at the highest level in MMA, Aoki has no plans to hang up the gloves, and aims to continue fighting for as long as he’s able.

“I’m not thinking about retirement, period,” Aoki said. “This is a way of life for me. I want to continue being a fighter for as long as I can. A lot of people have intrinsic motivations, be it money or family or something along those lines, but it’s just part of my lifestyle, and I’ll continue for as long as I can.

“I don’t really see becoming the [ONE] lightweight champion as a goal,” he added. “I’m sure many people have that goal. I don’t really see the belt as something I need to get once again, as long I can continue training and stay healthy and fight as long as I can. That’s what’s important for me.”

Over the course of illustrious MMA career, Shinya Aoki has captured titles in ONE, DREAM, and Shooto. After his latest pro wrestling appearance, however, it’s doubtful anybody will be talking about his MMA career for a little while.