Shamil Gasanov expresses admiration for opponent Oh Ho Taek ahead of ONE Fight Night 18

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 11, 2024

Shamil Gasanov is fully aware that his upcoming bout against Oh Ho Taek will be no walk in the park.

Shamil Gasanov

Both men are set to go head-to-head in the marquee featherweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, January 12.

The Russian powerhouse holds a profound respect for his Korean opponent, who courageously accepted the fight that many others declined.

“My opponent is a true warrior! A lot of fighters rejected my challenge. Only this guy stepped up to the plate, and I’m incredibly grateful for his willingness to face me,” Gasanov stated.

Oh holds a commendable standing of 9-3-1, and he has proven to be a lethal finisher with five submission wins and two knockout victories.

“Spider’s” last outing may have ended in defeat against the unbeaten Akbar Abdullaev, but Gasanov insists that this setback is no true reflection of his foe’s formidable talent.

“He’s a well-rounded fighter with a combination of striking, grappling, and submission skills. He didn’t have the chance to showcase his full arsenal against Akbar in their 40-second bout,” Gasanov shared.

“However, his previous fights have revealed his ability to rise to the challenge.”

Shamil Gasanov looks to grapple with Oh Ho Taek

With a penchant for securing the finish on the ground, Shamil Gasanov boasts seven career submission wins under his belt.

His grappling-centric style has proven effective in the past, and he makes no secret of his intention to take the fight to the mat against Oh Ho Taek at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video.

“I anticipate a grappling-heavy encounter, as I love to grapple, and he excels at submitting his opponents. I’m confident that our clash will be the most thrilling fight of the evening,” Gasanov declared.

