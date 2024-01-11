Shamil Gasanov expresses admiration for opponent Oh Ho Taek ahead of ONE Fight Night 18

Shamil Gasanov is fully aware that his upcoming bout against Oh Ho Taek will be no walk in the park.

Both men are set to go head-to-head in the marquee featherweight MMA matchup at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, January 12.

The Russian powerhouse holds a profound respect for his Korean opponent, who courageously accepted the fight that many others declined.

“My opponent is a true warrior! A lot of fighters rejected my challenge. Only this guy stepped up to the plate, and I’m incredibly grateful for his willingness to face me,” Gasanov stated.

Oh holds a commendable standing of 9-3-1, and he has proven to be a lethal finisher with five submission wins and two knockout victories.

“Spider’s” last outing may have ended in defeat against the unbeaten Akbar Abdullaev, but Gasanov insists that this setback is no true reflection of his foe’s formidable talent.

“He’s a well-rounded fighter with a combination of striking, grappling, and submission skills. He didn’t have the chance to showcase his full arsenal against Akbar in their 40-second bout,” Gasanov shared.

“However, his previous fights have revealed his ability to rise to the challenge.”