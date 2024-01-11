Chris Weidman admits upcoming fight with Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City could be his last: “It might be”
UFC veteran Chris Weidman has admitted that his upcoming fight against Bruno Silva could well be his last.
At the age of 39, Chris Weidman has done it all in mixed martial arts, with his headline-making moment being his dramatic title win over Anderson Silva all those years ago. Now, in the present day, the landscape looks a bit different.
The American superstar has had to face a lot of obstacles in recent times, including a nasty broken leg. At this stage in his career, many have been left to wonder whether or not retirement would be the best option for him.
RELATED: Former champion Chris Weidman reportedly booked to return at UFC Atlantic City
Either way, he has at least one more fight left as he prepares to battle Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City on March 30. In a recent interview, Chris spoke candidly about retirement and whether or not it’s on the horizon.
Weidman’s big decision
“Honestly, I wasn’t sure,” Weidman told Daniel Cormier of whether or not he’d fight again. “I’m setting myself up for the future, and I wasn’t sure. I was kind of listening to my body and trying to get healthy. Mentally and motivational-wise, and technique-wise, I still think I’m top of the world, but my body’s just taking a beating.
“This could be my last fight,” he continued. “I’m gonna kind of make that decision throughout the training camp and see how I feel. If my body can handle a hard training camp again, and it might be the last one, it might not be.”
“The reason why I even took this fight pretty quickly, it didn’t even matter who it was because it was offered in Atlantic City,” Weidman said. “That’s where I started my career was Atlantic City because at the time, MMA wasn’t legal in New York. So, the New York guys had to fight in Ring of Combat in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and so I just think it would be pretty cool to go back there where it all started and see how I feel and go from there.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Do you think Chris Weidman should retire? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Previous Post
Topics:Bruno Silva Chris Weidman UFC