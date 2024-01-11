Chris Weidman admits upcoming fight with Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City could be his last: “It might be”

UFC veteran Chris Weidman has admitted that his upcoming fight against Bruno Silva could well be his last.

At the age of 39, Chris Weidman has done it all in mixed martial arts, with his headline-making moment being his dramatic title win over Anderson Silva all those years ago. Now, in the present day, the landscape looks a bit different.

The American superstar has had to face a lot of obstacles in recent times, including a nasty broken leg. At this stage in his career, many have been left to wonder whether or not retirement would be the best option for him.

RELATED: Former champion Chris Weidman reportedly booked to return at UFC Atlantic City

Either way, he has at least one more fight left as he prepares to battle Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City on March 30. In a recent interview, Chris spoke candidly about retirement and whether or not it’s on the horizon.