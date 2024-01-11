Chris Weidman admits upcoming fight with Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City could be his last: “It might be”

By Harry Kettle - January 11, 2024

UFC veteran Chris Weidman has admitted that his upcoming fight against Bruno Silva could well be his last.

Chris Weidman

At the age of 39, Chris Weidman has done it all in mixed martial arts, with his headline-making moment being his dramatic title win over Anderson Silva all those years ago. Now, in the present day, the landscape looks a bit different.

The American superstar has had to face a lot of obstacles in recent times, including a nasty broken leg. At this stage in his career, many have been left to wonder whether or not retirement would be the best option for him.

RELATED: Former champion Chris Weidman reportedly booked to return at UFC Atlantic City

Either way, he has at least one more fight left as he prepares to battle Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City on March 30. In a recent interview, Chris spoke candidly about retirement and whether or not it’s on the horizon.

Weidman’s big decision

“Honestly, I wasn’t sure,” Weidman told Daniel Cormier of whether or not he’d fight again. “I’m setting myself up for the future, and I wasn’t sure. I was kind of listening to my body and trying to get healthy. Mentally and motivational-wise, and technique-wise, I still think I’m top of the world, but my body’s just taking a beating.

“This could be my last fight,” he continued. “I’m gonna kind of make that decision throughout the training camp and see how I feel. If my body can handle a hard training camp again, and it might be the last one, it might not be.”

“The reason why I even took this fight pretty quickly, it didn’t even matter who it was because it was offered in Atlantic City,” Weidman said. “That’s where I started my career was Atlantic City because at the time, MMA wasn’t legal in New York. So, the New York guys had to fight in Ring of Combat in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and so I just think it would be pretty cool to go back there where it all started and see how I feel and go from there.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you think Chris Weidman should retire? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Bruno Silva Chris Weidman UFC

Related

Dana White

Dana White announces strawweight title fight for UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 10, 2024
Jim Miller and Brock Lesnar
Jim Miller

Jim Miller believes he could "kimura" Brock Lesnar after Anthony Smith says that hypothetical fight is 50-50

Cole Shelton - January 10, 2024

Jim Miller is confident he would beat Brock Lesnar in a potential fight.

Paulo Costa, Conor McGregor
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa calls for longshot middleweight bout with 'Exceptional' Conor McGregor: "He's huge"

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa believes that he will fight Conor McGregor one day, possibly as early as this year.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya avoids conviction for drunk driving charge, but receives fine among other penalties

Cole Shelton - January 10, 2024

Israel Adesanya avoided conviction for his drunk driving charge in New Zealand.

Rose Namajunas
UFC

Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas added to UFC Vegas 88 in March

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2024

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will face Amanda Ribas in March.

Jim Miller, Anthony Smith, Brock Lesnar

Anthony Smith explains why Brock Lesnar vs. Jim Miller is a 50/50 fight

Josh Evanoff - January 10, 2024
Paulo Costa
Robert Whittaker

Paulo Costa reveals he still hasn't signed a contract to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 298, claims the bout is still on

Cole Shelton - January 10, 2024

Paulo Costa is still waiting to sign his contract for his UFC 298 fight against Robert Whittaker.

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, Bonus, UFC
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping confident Alex Pereira will be defending his light heavyweight title at UFC 300: “You know who it’s gonna be”

Susan Cox - January 10, 2024

Michael Bisping is confident Alex Pereira will be defending his light heavyweight title at UFC 300.

Dana White, Bull, Twisted Steel, Donald Cerrone
Donald Cowboy Cerrone

Dana White books Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in $100k challenge against his bull Twisted Steel

Susan Cox - January 10, 2024

Dana White has booked UFC legend Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in a $100K challenge against his bull ‘Twisted Steel’.

Jon Jones, Ariel Helwani, UFC
Jon Jones

Ariel Helwani goes to bat for Tom Aspinall after recent criticism from UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

Susan Cox - January 10, 2024

Ariel Helwani is going to bat for Tom Aspinall after the Brit received recent criticism from UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.