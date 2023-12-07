Drakkar Klose calls for “the easiest fight in the UFC” Mark Madsen at UFC 299 after slam KO win

By Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023

Drakkar Klose was relieved to finally make the walk to the Octagon again.

Drakkar Klose

Klose was returning to action for the first time since tearing his ACL and when he squared off with Joe Solecki at UFC Austin. Heading into the fight, he said he wasn’t worried about the ring rust as he had full confidence in his training camp.

Against Solecki, Klose says he worked a ton on his takedown defense and not giving up his back. Although Klose wanted to strike more, he wasn’t surprised to see Solecki try and grapple him right away.

“Jon Crouch said that is what he thought was going to happen. He thought he’d come out and rush me to the cage and try and grapple me. It kind of played out just how he said it… It was a lot of not letting him take my back,” Klose said to BJPENN.com. “We knew he was really good, I don’t want to downplay his jiu-jitsu. But, we knew he was good at taking the back. That’s all we worked on. If he does get me down, just don’t give up my back and I did a good job of doing that.”

Right away, Joe Solecki was able to get Drakkar Klose down at UFC Austin. However, Klose did a good job of not giving up his back. But, as Solecki was going for an armbar, Klose lifted him up and slammed him down which knocked his foe out. Although the slam was intentional, Klose admits he was surprised Solecki held onto the armbar after he lifted him up.

“I knew I could slam him because I was in no danger with it. He was just pretty much holding on. If he is going to hold on, I guess I am going to slam him,” Klose said. “I teach MMA at Red Hawk Academy and my blue belts know when someone lifts they are going to let go. So, for him to be a black belt to hold onto something that wasn’t going to tap me is kind of weird… I saw his body go limp but then I was like, man I want to get one more punch in and they jumped in and stopped it.”

After the bonus-worthy win at UFC Austin, Drakkar Klose said he wants the easiest fight in the UFC.

According to Klose, he says that was a callout of Mark Madsen, which is a personal fight to him and one he wants to hurt the Olympian in.

“At the end of the day, I’ve always fought the toughest guys they put in front of me, Bobby Green, f*****g Beneil (Dariush) all these dudes,” Klose explained. “It doesn’t matter who they give me because I’m not going to say no to it. But, hey if I could fight Mark Madsen, let’s do it…

“At first it was more because of his coach. But, he started running with it and started talking crap to me,” Klose later added. “Bro, you are not that good. If I want the easiest fight in the UFC, it’s definitely him… He folded like a lawn chair. The week of the fight, I hit him up and said ‘Hey don’t lose.’ Then he went out there and lost. I hit him up after and he never replied.”

Although Drakkar Klose wants to fight Mark Madsen, he says his ideal goal is to return at UFC 299, which is headlined by his teammate, Sean O’Malley.

“Sean Shelby hit up Cortney to talk about March. Hopefully, we can get something worked out for UFC 299. March 9 is my birthday, I would rather go out there and put on a show for my birthday,” Klose concluded.

Previous Post

Topics:

Drakkar Klose UFC

Related

Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno billed to be backup fighter for UFC 296 flyweight title fight

Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023
Tim Elliott
UFC

Tim Elliott details why he sponsored Tony Soto ahead of his fight against Kevin Croom who allegedly slept with his ex-wife

Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023

Tim Elliott has opened up on why he decided to sponsor Tony Soto ahead of his BKFC fight against UFC veteran Kevin Croom.

Chris Gutierrez
Song Yadong

Chris Gutierrez reveals he's "scared shitless" about fighting Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 83

Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023

Chris Gutierrez says he is scared to fight and is afraid of his upcoming fight against Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Vegas 83 on Saturday.

Michael Chandler and Ric Flair
Ric Flair

WATCH | Michael Chandler and Ric Flair get into a hilarious bar fight

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler still isn’t able to fight Conor McGregor, so a bar outing with Ric Flair will have to do.

Dan Henderson vs. Jon Jones poster
Jon Jones

Dan Henderson believes he would've "beat the f*ck" out of Jon Jones had UFC 151 fight gone through

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2023

Dan Henderson has no doubts about how his UFC 151 light-heavyweight title fight with Jon Jones would’ve gone.

Aljamain Sterling and Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski reveals easy way for Aljamain Sterling to secure title shot; "It's that simple"

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2023
Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez
Nate Diaz

Eddie Alvarez slams 'Dirty' UFC treatment of Nate Diaz after leaked emails: "That's the sport"

Josh Evanoff - December 6, 2023

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez hopes fighters pay attention to Nate Diaz.

Brock Lesnar, Mya Lesnar
UFC

Brock Lesnar's lookalike daughter sets Colorado State's shot put record

Cole Shelton - December 6, 2023

Mya Lesnar, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar set the shot put record at Colorado State.

Dana White
John McCarthy

John McCarthy believes Dana White's PFL comments spawn from frustration over missing out on Bellator fighters

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2023

John McCarthy has given his thoughts on UFC president Dana White’s recent comments regarding PFL purchasing Bellator.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC 295, UFC
Jon Jones

Jailton Almeida goes to bat for Jon Jones, calls for UFC interim heavyweight title fight against Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2023

UFC heavyweight Jailton Almeida has given his thoughts on the ongoing feud between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.