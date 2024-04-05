Rich Franklin to appear at USA Muaythai Grand Nationals

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 5, 2024

The American martial arts community will witness a momentous occasion when Rich Franklin makes an appearance at the 2024 USA Muaythai Grand Nationals Tournament.

Rich Franklin

The four-day competition goes down at the Hockessin PAL Center in Delaware from Thursday, April 4, to Sunday, April 7.

Franklin will take the stage as the guest speaker on the affair’s third day.

His involvement adds a touch of prestige to an already highly anticipated event. There, winners in different categories will go on to suit up for the national Muay Thai team at the 2024 IFMA World Championships in Patras, Greece, later this year.

For those unfamiliar with Franklin, his name is synonymous with excellence in MMA.

“Ace” rose to prominence during his remarkable run as a UFC MMA Middleweight World Champion.

Throughout his career, he fought and beat the biggest names the sport could offer at the time. The list includes Wanderlei Silva, Chuck Liddell, Yushin Okami, Evan Tanner, and Ken Shamrock.

Transitioning from his prizefighting stint, Franklin assumed the role of Vice President at ONE Championship in June 2014.

In this capacity, he has been instrumental in shaping the promotion’s trajectory, leveraging his expertise to foster talent development and expand its global footprint.

Notably, his influence extended beyond the boardroom. In November 2017, he took on the hosting gig for the “ONE Warrior Series” reality show.

His keen eye for talent was exemplified by his discovery of Stamp Fairtex, whose meteoric rise through the ranks underscores Franklin’s scouting acumen.

ONE Championship returns to U.S. in September

At the 2024 USA Muaythai Grand Nationals Tournament, Rich Franklin will likely touch upon ONE Championship’s grand return to the U.S.

ONE 168: Denver is booked to take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on September 6.

Two intriguing matches have already been announced to grace the card.

Xiong Jing Nan defends her ONE Strawweight MMA World Title against atomweight queen Stamp Fairtex.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty puts his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship on the line against flyweight kickboxing titlist Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public on April 24 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) via Ticketmaster.

Exclusive pre-sale tickets will be available starting April 10 at 10 a.m. MT for those who register in advance.

For inquiries regarding exclusive corporate group ticket packages, interested parties can reach out to ticketing@onefc.com or visit this site.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

