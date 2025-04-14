How Dante Leon balances life as coach and ONE World Title challenger
Two-time IBJJF World Champion Dante Leon has experienced the wild ride that combat sports can take you on. One minute you’re perfecting your craft, the next you’re helping students perfect their own. That’s exactly how it’s been for Leon at his gym, Adamas Jiu-Jitsu.
On Friday, May 2, at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II, he attempts to capture the ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title from reigning king Tye Ruotolo inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
Being both a coach and world-class athlete is no easy task. It’s a craft that takes a lot of commitment, and a whole lot more passion. Leon believes it’s a task he’s managing well, and still sees his skills improving.
“When I first started with the jiu-jitsu gym, I was not only an owner, but I was teaching up to four classes a day. So, actually, I won a World Title in 2019. I was teaching an average of three classes a day. I was teaching 15 classes a week, and it was a lot of work,” Leon said.
“Now, I have the time to put my focus and energy into other things, like focusing on being really a professional athlete, focusing on helping my brand grow as well as my gym.
“My academy is helping get new students in the gym, get new high-level people in the gym for my competitors to train with, for my students to learn from, for me to work with.”
Dante Leon explains the need for positive culture in jiu-jitsu
Naturally, martial arts gyms carry plenty of bravado, testosterone, and egos. It’s very easy for those aspects to get out of hand.
While some gyms are renowned for their wars and inevitable injuries, Dante Leon believes he’s built a solid culture at Adamas Jiu-Jitsu. He insists everyone leaves their ego at the door in order for the greater good.
“A lot of jiu-jitsu gyms have a lot of drama and have a lot of bulls*** attached to them, and have a lot of, kinda like social clubs, kinda like high school, and people’s feelings get hurt, and all kinds of things are done and said,” he said.
“I think it’s important to build a culture that you are really proud of.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dante Leon ONE Championship