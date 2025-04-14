How Dante Leon balances life as coach and ONE World Title challenger

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 13, 2025

Two-time IBJJF World Champion Dante Leon has experienced the wild ride that combat sports can take you on. One minute you’re perfecting your craft, the next you’re helping students perfect their own. That’s exactly how it’s been for Leon at his gym, Adamas Jiu-Jitsu.

Dante Leon

On Friday, May 2, at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II, he attempts to capture the ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title from reigning king Tye Ruotolo inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

Being both a coach and world-class athlete is no easy task. It’s a craft that takes a lot of commitment, and a whole lot more passion. Leon believes it’s a task he’s managing well, and still sees his skills improving.

“When I first started with the jiu-jitsu gym, I was not only an owner, but I was teaching up to four classes a day. So, actually, I won a World Title in 2019. I was teaching an average of three classes a day. I was teaching 15 classes a week, and it was a lot of work,” Leon said.

“Now, I have the time to put my focus and energy into other things, like focusing on being really a professional athlete, focusing on helping my brand grow as well as my gym.

“My academy is helping get new students in the gym, get new high-level people in the gym for my competitors to train with, for my students to learn from, for me to work with.”

Dante Leon explains the need for positive culture in jiu-jitsu

Naturally, martial arts gyms carry plenty of bravado, testosterone, and egos. It’s very easy for those aspects to get out of hand.

While some gyms are renowned for their wars and inevitable injuries, Dante Leon believes he’s built a solid culture at Adamas Jiu-Jitsu. He insists everyone leaves their ego at the door in order for the greater good.

“A lot of jiu-jitsu gyms have a lot of drama and have a lot of bulls*** attached to them, and have a lot of, kinda like social clubs, kinda like high school, and people’s feelings get hurt, and all kinds of things are done and said,” he said.

“I think it’s important to build a culture that you are really proud of.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dante Leon ONE Championship

Related

Liam Nolan

Liam Nolan, Nauzet Trujillo to clash in pivotal rematch at ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 13, 2025
Nico Carrillo defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong ONE Fight Night 30
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo "much happier" with featherweight move after triumph at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2025

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo feels better in mind, body, and spirit following his transition to the featherweight Muay Thai division at ONE Fight Night 30.

Zebaztian Kadestam
Zebaztian Kadestam

Zebaztian Kadestam versus Isi Fitikefu booked for ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2025

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II has added another blockbuster bout to its lineup as former ONE Welterweight MMA World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam now faces surging star Isi Fitikefu.

Saemapetch Fairtex
ONE Championship

Saemapetch vs. Abdulla Dayakaev added to ONE Fight Night 31

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2025

The card for ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O continues to flourish, and another high-stakes matchup has been added to billing.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Superlek reveals he was at "50 percent" for ONE 172 showdown with Nabil Anane

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2025

Reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has broken his silence on his defeat to interim bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nabil Anane at ONE 172, revealing the reasons that led to his loss.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai defeated Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 28

Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II set for ONE Fight Night 31 headliner

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 8, 2025
Nico Carrillo defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong ONE Fight Night 30
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo battled demons en route to victory versus Sitthichai at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 8, 2025

Scottish striking star Nico Carrillo felt a weight lifted off his shoulders this past weekend as he made a ceremonious return to action at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles.

Roman Kryklia
ONE Championship

Roman Kryklia wants quick turnaround following first-round KO at ONE Fight Night 30

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 7, 2025

Hot off a first-round domination this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 30, two-sport ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia is eager to strike while the iron is hot.

Regian Eersel
ONE Championship

Regian Eersel wants ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title back: "My first baby"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 7, 2025

Regian Eersel may still be the reigning lightweight Muay Thai king, but he wants his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title back.

George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85
ONE Championship

George Jarvis predicts knockout of Mouhcine Chafi: "It's going to be lights out"

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 4, 2025

British Muay Thai star George Jarvis has bad intentions when he makes his main roster debut at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles.