Liam Nolan, Nauzet Trujillo to clash in pivotal rematch at ONE Fight Night 31

Liam Nolan and Nauzet Trujillo, two lightweight Muay Thai competitors, will meet in an intriguing rematch that has been added to the ever-flourishing ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II card next month as both fighters look to cement their positions.

On Friday, May 2, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium, Britain’s Liam Nolan meets Spain’s Nauzet Trujillo in the sequel to their previous encounter in February 2024.

When they first met, Trujillo outworked the “Lethal” one across three rounds. He scored a second-round knockdown that helped him secure the unanimous decision win.

In the months after, Nolan announced his retirement from the sport. However, at only 27 years old, the time away was short lived. The Brit feels he still has plenty more to give in the lightweight Muay Thai bracket.

Nolan believes he has all the talent to reach the mountaintop in his respective weight class. He insists a win over Trujillo in the rematch is the best way for him to kickstart his new chapter.

Meanwhile, Trujillo is still getting to grips with life in ONE Championship. The Spaniard’s arrival in ONE Championship came with plenty of hype after a dominant run in the all-striking European scene.

Thus far, though, his victory over Nolan is his only victory in three outings. He’s out to show that the three-round showcase over his familiar foe in 2024 was just a glimpse into his striking abilities.

Clearly, both men have plenty to prove once the bell rings on May 2. With huge ramifications for the winner, their sequel should be even more exciting than their first clash.